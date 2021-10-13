These Y2K Halloween Costumes Are The Ultimate Blasts From The Past

Y2K fashion has officially come back full force. Crop tops, belly button piercings, and Juicy Couture tracksuits have all become must-have, trendy items once more. When it comes to having a fashionable Halloween costume that’ll get you all the compliments, and maybe even an award for best costume of the night, try a Y2K-inspired Halloween costume. You’ll just have to mentally prepare yourself to break out the low-rise jeans.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 20 years since the turn of the Millennium. If you want to go back to the days when Ross and Rachel were on a break or when you took all your fashion tips from Lizzie McGuire, you’ll want to try out one of these Y2K looks. It takes more than just whale-tailing à la Manny in Degrassi to really pull it off. But with a few key details and accessories added to your costume, you’ll embody the ultimate blasts from the past.

Keep reading below for the early 2000s pop-culture moments and figures that make for the Y2K Halloween costume of your dreams. With the era’s fashion renaissance, you might just keep this look going well past spooky season.

01 Paris Hilton In A Cowboy Hat Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The cowboy hat isn’t just something from 2021 TikTok. Paris Hilton brought the Stetson look to the red carpet back in 2000 to go with her black slip dress and fur coat. The look doesn’t really make any sense, but that’s the beauty of early ‘00s fashion.

02 Britney Spears In All Denim KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Grab all the denim you own to recreate Britney Spears’ iconic jean dress (or jress, if you’re daring) from the 2001 American Music Awards. You may have to go vintage shopping to find some sweeping denim skirt, but it’ll be well worth it. All you need is a Justin Timberlake to complete the look.

03 Mariah Carey In A Velour Tracksuit Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images You can go for comfort on Halloween by taking a page out of Mariah Carey’s book. Her velvet, black tracksuit looks straight out of a Juicy Couture catalog. A pair of wrap-around sunglasses will really bring a retro touch.

04 Ashley Tisdale In Layers Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let's not forget the wonderful, head-scratching looks that graced the early 2000s red carpets. If you ever looked at your jeans and thought, “What if I added a skirt?” You were right. Make sure you include plenty of statement accessories in this Halloween costume.

05 Destiny’s Child In Crop Tops And Denim Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Show off your midriff with a pair of low-rise jeans, a floral crop top, and a very sparkly belt. If it’s good enough for the goddesses of Destiny’s Child, it’s definitely good enough for you.