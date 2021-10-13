These Y2K Halloween Costumes Are The Ultimate Blasts From The Past

Y2K fashion has officially come back full force. Crop tops, belly button piercings, and Juicy Couture tracksuits have all become must-have, trendy items once more. When it comes to having a fashionable Halloween costume that’ll get you all the compliments, and maybe even an award for best costume of the night, try a Y2K-inspired Halloween costume. You’ll just have to mentally prepare yourself to break out the low-rise jeans.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 20 years since the turn of the Millennium. If you want to go back to the days when Ross and Rachel were on a break or when you took all your fashion tips from Lizzie McGuire, you’ll want to try out one of these Y2K looks. It takes more than just whale-tailing à la Manny in Degrassi to really pull it off. But with a few key details and accessories added to your costume, you’ll embody the ultimate blasts from the past.
Keep reading below for the early 2000s pop-culture moments and figures that make for the Y2K Halloween costume of your dreams. With the era’s fashion renaissance, you might just keep this look going well past spooky season.