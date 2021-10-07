You Might Never Take Off These Easy ’70s Halloween Costumes

You’re not alone if Halloween always seems to sneak up on you, and if you’ve spent the summer partying away on rooftops and beaches, chances are you’ve probably given little thought to what your Halloween costume will be this year. When you’re fresh out of ideas, my go-to plan is to pick a throwback decade and run with it. From the ‘20s to Y2K, decades past are essentially time capsules positively overflowing with costume ideas. Fortunately for everyone, there are some seriously easy ‘70s Halloween costume ideas you can pull off last-minute — and lots of ‘em, so you don’t have to worry about showing up to a party with a million others in the same look.
If we’re being honest, some of the most iconic, recognizable figures and fashion trends were born in the ‘70s. Think: Liza Minnelli, tie-dye, and fun floral patterns. Considering fall 2021’s biggest fashion trends are full of major ‘70s fashion comebacks, you’ll probably have most of what you need for these costumes already in your closet. Worst case, hit up your favorite thrift shop and toss all the curvy florals, fringe, and bell-bottom pants you can find in your cart. With the below simple, easily recognizable Halloween costume ideas in your back pocket, there’s absolutely no excuse not to lean into the Halloween spirit this year.