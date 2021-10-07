Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
The ‘80s are swimming with Halloween costume ideas, most of which simply require you to assume the most extra version of yourself. Think: neon leggings, bright pink blush, teasing your hair until it’s near impossible to unknot. While any ‘80s Halloween costume will require a bit of commitment — and a damn good makeup remover at the end of the night — they’re sure to be instantly recognizable and, TBH, a ton of fun. And the five easy ‘80s costumes ahead are so simple, you’ll feel like a total genius when you show up to the costume party and tell everyone you barely had to pay a dime.
If you’re already a lover of bold, experimental beauty and fashion, this won’t be hard for you to pull off. After all, the ‘80s were all about neon colors, over-the-top hair and makeup, and lots of lace and fishnets. If you don’t already have everything you need in your closet, believe me when I say your local thrift shop will likely have everything you need, as will your mom’s makeup drawer. So, as you gear up for all your Halloween parties and spooky season events, get your hairspray and your windbreaker together for a totally tubular ‘80s Halloween costume.