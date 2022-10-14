Celeb Style
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wear matching outfits while attending the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Sh...

Bennifer Wore Matching ‘Fits At Their First Post-Wedding Event

The pair served up big twin energy.

By Amber Rambharose
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bennifer is back in (official) action. After tying the knot in Julyand again in August — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have kept things relatively low-key. In fact, the happy couple hasn’t been spotted at a red carpet event as husband and wife until now.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, the whole world watched Bennifer’s European family vacation/honeymoon, but paparazzi shots of them stepping in and out of hotels, restaurants, and museums just don’t have the same vibe as when the couple actually poses for the cameras.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images