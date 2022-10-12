As much as he’s known for bringing electric energy to his Peloton classes, Cody Rigsby has also gone viral for his hilarious, unprompted hot takes on random subjects like celebrities or food. Mixing up his challenging workouts with fun tangents, he tells riders to remind themselves that “you are that b*tch” every day and that the best version of themselves would never settle “for an ugly a** boyfriend.” Even if you’re having trouble catching your breath on the bike, you can’t help but laugh along with him, and there’s a lot of wisdom within his colorful commentary. Rigsby’s lighthearted approach to wellness is all about encouraging others to have fun while they achieve their goals, and that self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Elite Daily spoke to Cody Rigsby about some free self-care ideas that he swears by, and they’re so easy to incorporate into your wellness routine.

Rigsby, who partnered up with Credit Karma for World Mental Health Day, told Elite Daily that he is all about committing to realistic rituals. The saying is that “time is money,” but he argues that time is far more valuable than any wellness product you can buy. Rigsby takes a ritualistic approach to self-care, where he has routines in place that factor in time to tend to his needs. He believes in intentional planning because it makes him feel centered and creates structure in his busy schedule for personal priorities.

On the flip side, he says it’s important to allow yourself grace when it comes to wellness, because placing unrealistic expectations on yourself can end up being counterproductive. “There's a lot of things in life that stress us out and create anxiety. Sometimes trying to fix the things that stress us out make us even more stressed,” he says, noting the importance of forming intentional routines in all aspects of life, including physical, emotional, and financial health, which can all impact your mental wellness.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Incorporate “Me Time” Into Your Routine

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money to practice self-care and, in fact, the best self-care methods are free and available whenever you need them. Rigsby values incorporating “me-time” into his routines to ground his day in positive feelings. “Taking five or 10 minutes to walk around the block and just be with yourself is a really good one,” he said, adding, “I have really enjoyed running recently, which I used to hate, using the Peloton app. That’s a place that I feel really powerful and strong, and it follows me through the rest of my day.”

Build A Meditatation Habit

Cherishing some quiet time alone and practicing ways to ground your train of thought is totally free and can be super fulfilling. “My meditation practice is really important,” he said. “I try to do 15 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes at night.” If you’re new to meditation, he recommends starting in small five to 10 minute practices, because it can feel uncomfortable at first. You don’t have to purchase anything to introduce meditation into your self-care rituals — all you need is yourself and a comfortable place to recharge.

Face Habits That May Not Be Serving You

Committing to a lifestyle that’s balanced and focused on wellness requires some self-evaluation in order to improve your approach to everyday stressors. The hard part about upgrading your self-care strategy is facing habits that inhibit your growth and do not truly serve you. This includes tempting choices that only spark short-term satisfaction, or decisions that stray from larger goals that are important to you. When you identify bad habits and adjust accordingly, you’ll be rewarded as you arrive at a more peaceful life flow.

“It takes a lot of courage just to stand in truth and honesty,” Rigsby said. “I think when we live in extremes, we get really fatigued from the routine or the discipline, and having space throughout your week, throughout your month, to indulge and take care of yourself, really strikes a great balance.”

Start Your Day With Water

Rigsby loves to allot time to unwind and stick to things he knows will make him feel good for an extended period of time. He starts his morning with two glasses of water because he knows it will energize him for the day ahead, saying, “It feels cleansing, it just feels like a fresh start.” Identify a simple habit that nourishes your mind, body, and spirit, and practice it as consistently as possible so you’re always excited to start the day.

Wind Down In The Evenings With A Routine

After a long day of hard work, it can be a struggle to find motivated to tend to your personal nourishment, when all you want to do is go to sleep or turn on the TV. In the evenings, Rigsby makes sure to do a version of his beauty routine, as an intentional practice that’s part of his built-in “me time.” He said, “I'm not as consistent as I want to be with it, but I do it as much as I can. Getting ready for bed really helps me taper off the energy from the week.”

He says that if you’re really busy, don’t be so hard on yourself about not being able to practice elaborate self-care routines. Do, however, take whatever bites of time you have available, whether it be five or 10 minutes, and use the moment to do something nice for yourself. It’s not realistic to expect to have a ton of energy or time every day and that’s OK, but it’s all about trying your best to show yourself care with what you have. “Those little things add up and start to create a sense of ease,” he said. “It allows you to prioritize your mental health so that you start making decisions that are in alignment with that.”