This 10-Minute Morning Yoga Routine Is More Energizing Than A PSL

Start your day off on the right foot.
Sometimes, a proper stretch in the morning can be more invigorating than a cup of coffee. As summer comes to an end, you want to keep your energy high as the days get shorter with this 10-minute morning yoga routine that’ll set you up for the rest of your day.
Elite Daily spoke with MIRROR trainer and wellness expert Pilin Anice, who shared six exercises that create the perfect morning yoga routine. Not only will these yoga poses get you going first thing, but it’s also quick and easy. That means you can easily do this yoga routine before running to class or when you have to hop on an early morning Zoom meeting while working from home.