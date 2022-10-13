Can we be moots? If you have no idea what that question means, you’re not alone. Even Khloé Kardashian was tripped up by the slang term a fan shared with her in an Oct. 12 tweet. Now, if a Kardashian can’t keep up, how are you expected to? The reality star was confused when a fan tweeted at her, asking to be “moots,” to which Kardashian replied, “WTH is that.” Honestly, same. If you’re on the forefront of internet terms, kudos to you, but if you’re scratching your head and wondering “moots” actually means, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down the meaning behind the trending slang term on Twitter, so you can be totally up-to-date with the cool kids.

Before we get into the slang term, moots, you’ll have to forget what you thought “moot” meant. (Well, you shouldn’t actually forget it, but be ready to expand the word into multiple meanings.) In pre-Twitter times, you probably used moot as an adjective to describe something that was irrelevant. Law aficionados might also refer to the term as meaning there’s nothing left to dispute in a court case — it’s moot. These definitions remain true, but it’s time to add another meaning to the word if you don’t want to be out of the loop.

Kardashian found out the hard way while tweeting during the Oct. 12 episode of The Kardashians what happens when you fall behind in your Twitter vocabulary, but thankfully, she took one for the team so you can make sure you don’t make the same mistake. According to Twitter users, moots means to be mutuals, which means to follow each other back. Urban Dictionary also has a meaning for the singular “moot,” referring to it as a specific Twitter slang term for the act of following someone who follows you on the social media site.

It makes sense where the term originated from, as “moots” sounds a lot like “mutuals,” but don’t be hard on yourself if you didn’t get it right away, either. And, now you have an expanded definition of moot! Kardashian poked fun at herself after fans called her “out of touch.” She seemed to be having fun with the term in a flurry of tweets where she jokingly wrote, “Moots moots moots,” “Who wants to moots me,” and “Mootsy baby. I’m mooting.”

If you’re still feeling out of the loop, don’t worry. Here are some examples of how you can use moots to be in the know. If you’re looking to follow people that will follow you back on Twitter, you can say, “looking for moots,” “like or retweet to be moots,” or simply “let’s be moots.” It seems easy enough — and the Good American co-founder already got the hang of it.

Even after she was in the loop, Kardashian didn’t let the comments get to her. A fan called her out for being “so old,” and she replied, “You spelled sexy wrong.” With funny Twitter clapbacks like that, I hope one day I can be moots with the reality star.