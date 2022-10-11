The Scary Reason Behind Khloé Kardashian's Face Bandages, Explained

Eagle-eyed fans have recently noticed that Khloé Kardashian has been wearing face bandages when out on the town as of late. While you may have guessed that her new look had something to do with a small cut or an annoying zit, the truth of the matter is that the Good American founder was dealing with something more serious than a pimple. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Kardashian revealed that she had developed a tumor on her cheek that required surgery. In a series of open and honest Instagram Stories, Kardashian broke down the tumor removal process and explained exactly why she’s been sporting bandages on her face.

Kardashian explained that, at first, she believed her tumor to be a stubborn zit. However, after seven months of the “small bump” not changing, the reality star decided to have the spot investigated by professionals. Dermatologists Dr. Tess Mauricio and Dr. Daniel Behroonzan examined and biopsied the growth, eventually telling Kardashian she would need immediate surgery to remove what they’d found to be a tumor from her face. The Kardashians star turned to Dr. Garth Fischer to perform the procedure and is now in good health. “I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are in the healing process,” she shared on Instagram.

The entire journey must have been harrowing, especially given that Kardashian’s tumor was reportedly rare and had to be dealt with so quickly. Now, however, the mother of two feels lucky that “all [she has] is a scar to tell a story with.” As she continues to heal, the bandages are staying put for the foreseeable future. “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar,” she wrote.

According to Kardashian, she hopes that sharing her experience will inspire her followers to stay vigilant about their own skin health. Kardashian has had skin cancer scares before and had a melanoma removed from her back when she was 19. As she explained in her Instagram Stories, this put her at higher risk for another melanoma, but Kardashian emphasized that everyone should be as aware and informed as possible when it comes to skin cancer scares and overall skin health.

“I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously, so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” Kardashian wrote.

Despite her health scar, the middle Kardashian sister has kept her trademark sense of humor through the experience. Toward the end of her series of Instagram Stories, she shared an amazing photo collage of herself rocking face bandages. To borrow a few of the reality star’s own words, she does indeed make the bandages look incredibly fabulous.