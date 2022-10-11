A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 10, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Khloé Kardashian's Beauty Evolution Is Full Of Major Hair Moments

It might be hard to believe, but the first epsiode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired 15 years ago. Bible! And watching Khloé's beauty evolution — from experimenting with blue eyeliner to going platinum blonde — has been nothing short of fascinating. I mean, Britney Spears' herself just claimed Khloé as a beauty inspiration.

This Week's Horoscope Is All About Conflict Resolution

Besties, if there is one thing that Libras know how to do better than anyone else in the zodiac, it's avoid conflict. But sometimes the universe gives us a little nudge in the right direction to make amends and start anew. This week, Mercury reenters Libra for the first time since stationing retrograde back on Sept. 9, so there are some conversations that may need to be revisited.

Adam And Behati Had A Beach Day And I'm Confused

Over the weekend, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo had a fun little beach outing and it seemed...romantic? We asked our resident body language expert Patti Wood to analyze what's going on with the couple amid his recent cheating scandal.

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Pop Culture Halloween Costume

Take the guesswork out of your Halloween costume this year by just channeling your zodiac sign's pop culture vibe. The Barbie movie isn't even out yet, but every single BTS photo is serving major nostalgia *and* costume inspo.

