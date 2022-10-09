If charming others has been easier than usual recently, you definitely have Libra season to thank. Now that the sun and Venus are both trekking through this relationship-oriented air sign together, flirting has likely become your favorite pastime, and this week’s astrology is bound to turn it up a notch. As Mercury reenters Libra for the first time since stationing retrograde back on Sept. 9, there are some conversations that may need to be revisited. This time, though, you’ve got a much clearer head. However, while socialization and kinship will ultimately be the biggest theme of your October 10, 2022 weekly horoscope, you’re bound to feel a little sluggish this week as Mars forms a square to Neptune in Pisces. The good thing is, there’s another transit that is very equipped to deal with any conflict that may arise.

On Oct. 10, Mercury will shift into the justice-oriented sign of Libra, bringing the need to prioritize equality and fairness to how you communicate and express thoughts and ideas. If there were misunderstandings in your relationships that took place during Mercury rx, now is the perfect time to revisit them with a fresh pair of eyes. The issues are far more likely to be easily resolved.

As Oct. 12 comes around, Mars in Gemini will form a square to Neptune in Pisces, bringing fogginess and uncertainty to your ability to take action. It’s a good week to focus on completing one task at a time so you don’t become too overwhelmed.

Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Aries October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Get ready to receive plenty of newfound information this week, Aries, as Mercury reenters your seventh house of relationships on Oct. 10. If there have been any misunderstandings in your love life, now is the time when resolving those issues won’t be as much of a challenge. With the sun and Venus also currently transiting this area of your chart, restoring balance and harmony is bound to be a breeze, so don’t hesitate to prioritize partnership, even if it feels a little unusual for you. This is a time of year when you’re being prompted to lean into interdependence. You might just discover that it’s just as fulfilling as being on your own.

Taurus October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 12, Mars in Gemini will form a square to Neptune in Pisces, bringing haziness and uncertainty to your money and resources. Slow your spending down, Taurus, especially if you’ve been losing track of where your money’s been going. Since Neptune is traveling through your 11th house of friends, you may find that your time, energy, and possessions have been directed toward your social life more than usual. This week’s a great time to pause and regroup. You may be a natural-born giver, but you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Gemini October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a busy week for you, Gemini, as your chart ruler, Mercury, makes its way into your fifth house of creativity on Oct. 10. It’s a great time to prioritize any passion projects that have been on your mind, but be aware of your possible scattered energy. You’ve been going a mile a minute as of late, and this week you may find that you’ve been spreading yourself too thin. Make sure that you’re not taking so many new activities that you’re unable to keep track of them. Consistency is key.

Cancer October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 10, Mercury will shift the relationship-oriented sign of Libra, bringing communication to the forefront regarding your home and family matters. If there was any difficulty communicating with family or roommates back when Mercury retrograded on Sept. 9, now is the perfect time to clear up any discourse. You may also feel the need to implement fresh new ideas to your living space, making this a great time to revamp your decor, or host a house party.

Leo October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re commonly known as the mediator among your friends. Now is the perfect time to offer insight where there’s been conflict or disagreements. You may also find that you’re prompted to learn something new this week, whether it be a new skill or hobby, or joining a cooking class. Whatever stimulates your mind and allows you to connect with others is an ideal use of your time.

Virgo October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

The busy days of having your chart ruler, Mercury, in your first house of self are over this week, as Mercury steps into the connection-oriented sign of Libra on Oct. 10. You’ll be prompted to shift your focus to your money and resources, as Mercury revisits the themes the retrograde highlighted back on Sept. 9. Draw up a new budget and rebalance the scales when it comes to how much you’ve been spending your time, money, and energy.

Libra October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 10, Mercury will reenter your first house of self, bringing themes around mediation, socialization, and communication to the forefront. It’s a great week to resolve any conflict that Mercury retrograde may have caused since you’ll now have clear and concise communication on your side. As the partnership-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re all about connecting with others, and as Mercury joins the sun and Venus in your first house, you’ll be eager to bond with others through shared thoughts, opinions and ideas.

Scorpio October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, your chart ruler, Mars, will form a square to Neptune, creating fogginess and uncertainty regarding your ability to assert yourself and your boundaries with others. Try not to work against the delays or difficulties that present themselves. Instead, try your best to focus on where you’re directing your energy so that it doesn’t get away from you.

Sagittarius October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 10, Mercury will shift into your 11th house of friends and social groups, bringing a strong emphasis around communication to the forefront regarding your alliances and connections with others. If there were any misunderstandings that took place here when Mercury initially stationed retrograde on Sept. 9, expect them to be resolved now. Others are eager to listen to what you have to say, so don’t hesitate to speak your mind. Your words of wisdom are bound to be well received.

Capricorn October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Career and public image are top priority this week, Capricorn, as Mercury reenters your 10th house of career for the first time since it stationed retrograde here on Sept. 9. Revisit any ideas you’ve been ruminating over in your professional life, as well as work on any collaborations or projects that allow you to connect and socialize with others. With so much emphasis on your career right now, you can’t miss.

Aquarius October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 10, Mercury will shift into your ninth house of wisdom and knowledge, prompting you to think about your current belief systems and world views. Mercury retrograde may have brought forth a period of review when it comes to this area, but this week you’re bound to receive clarity when it comes to sharing your knowledge and perspectives. Find new ways of sharing this insight with others, be it through a yoga class or a group sound bath session.

Pisces October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury will shift into your eighth house of shared resources and boundaries, prompting you to engage in important conversations with others regarding intimate affairs. This is a week when others may seek a listening ear from you more than usual, Pisces, so be mindful of knowing when to draw the line. You may find that people are more prone to burden you with their secrets, so don’t be afraid to limit their access to you.