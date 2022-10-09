Kate Middleton’s royal fashion journey is constantly evolving. The Princess of Wales loves a vintage moment, blending luxury and affordable pieces in her ‘fits, and she knows her way around a tasteful accessory. Though Middleton has worn royal tiaras, one-of-a-kind fascinators, and hats that look like works of art, fans remain obsessed with her padded headband looks. The future queen consort’s luxe headband moments prove that, with a little height, headbands can be anything but basic. Even better, you can wear padded headbands like Kate Middleton without having the budget of a princess who owns four homes and a literal castle. In fact, you can recreate some of this royal’s most iconic padded headband looks for under $25.

The Princess of Wales has worn headbands to major royal events, including Easter services, Armistice Day, and royal christenings, and elevates the vibe of these simple hair accessories by picking headbands in luxe fabrics like velvet. Her picks also feature design elements like weaving and pleating and are sometimes even adorned with pearls, ribbons, or floral appliqués. While Middleton’s headband collection is rumored to cost over $11,000, there are plenty of expensive-looking dupes out there, including the ones below. Ahead, see photos of the Princess of Wales in royally fashionable padded headbands, plus similar versions you can buy without breaking the bank.

Kate Middleton’s Pearl-Studded Headband DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images The beautiful padded headband Middleton wore for her son Prince Louis’ christening in 2018 is the most decorative one she’s ever slipped onto her head. In addition to its height, this luxe accessory features pearls, floral appliqués, and added texture thanks to weaving and veil-like netting.

Baroque Crystal Soft Velvet Padded Headband Amazon $23 See on Amazon This glittering headband is a showstopper just like the padded headband Middleton wore to her younger son’s christening. Shoppers love its level of detail, varying gem sizes, and elaborate decorations. “I received so many compliments. This piece is beautiful and colorful. It came as pictured all gems attached very well made,” wrote one happy customer.

Pearl Fashion Headbands (Set of 2) QIANXUAN $23 See on Amazon This set of two padded headbands takes pearl embellishment to the next level. The white pearl headband is perfect for when you want to feel ethereal and the black option is a great choice for when you want a touch of mysterious elegance. “Have been wearing these all the time, they are lined with velvet and feel nice/stay put well,” wrote one shopper.

Kate Middleton’s Embellished Padded Headband CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images Second only to the padded headband Middleton wore for her youngest child’s christening is the padded headband she wore to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in November 2019. The black velvet headband is studded with glittering crystals that caught the light. Definitely a statement maker.

Women's Sparkling Crystal Padded Headband SOPHIA COLLECTION $13 See on Amazon Shoppers love the look and quality of this crystal-encrusted padded headband. “I think this is the best headband I’ve ever tried. I’ve tried the $200 headbands and for the quality and the price I will never buy those others again. You will not be disappointed,” wrote one very satisfied customer. “I love these headbands. They are the perfect way to glamorize your outfit,” shared another.

QIANXUAN Crystal Rhinestone Headband Amazon $18 See On Amazon This crystal-embellished headband from QIANXUAN is one of the most popular padded headbands on Amazon. While it’s far more colorful than Middleton’s embellished piece, it makes an equally sparkling statement. One reviewer raved that this padded headband is “an absolutely stunningly beautiful headband and it will make you look like a queen without being over the top. Highly recommend this!!!”

Kate Middleton’s Burgundy Padded Headband Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For a Christmas Day church service in 2018, Middleton wore a thick velvet headband that featured a bow detail at the back. Unlike her usual style, the princess wore this headband slightly askew at an angle toward her hairline. This clever styling approach gives the effect of a tasteful hat without having to fully commit to headwear.

Velvet Ruffle Headband ARK|WARD $23 See on Amazon This handmade velvet headband from ARK|WARD is a perfect color match for Middleton’s Christmas Day ‘fit. While it features ruffles rather a bow detail, reviewers are obsessed with the quality of this hair accessory. “Absolutely stunning! The velvet is lustrous and luxe. These headbands are beautifully crafted and fit so nicely. Don’t hesitate on these — they look and feel like hair accessories many times the price,” wrote one happy shopper.

Velvet Wide Rose Flower Headband QTMY $10 See on Amazon This red padded headband gets its height from three elaborately twisted red velvet roses. While this headband has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, reviews do mention that while the headband is plush and sturdy, the flowers are delicate so it’s worth being mindful not to handle it too roughly.

Kate Middleton’s XL Velvet Padded Headband Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images News/Getty Images On Armistice Day in 2018, Kate Middleton wore a sky-high black padded headband. Wearing it far back on her head made the over-the-top padding look elegant, and keeping her hair in a low knot at the nape of her neck kept the focus on the accessory.

Padded Headband for Women Brook + Bay $8 $7 See on Amazon This padded headband has the height of Middleton’s Armistice Day headband in a rich, forest green that perfectly matches the coat she wore for the event. “Most headbands tend to fit too small and give me headaches. I got this one since it was a reasonable price and now it's my favorite! It's super comfortable, and it looks really cute,” shared one happy customer.

Kate Middleton’s Subtle Velvet Padded Headband Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On a 2020 trip to Dublin, Middleton wore a slightly more subdued version of the padded black velvet headband she’d worn back in 2018. This pared-down version has less height and Middleton paired it with loose, wavy hair.

Black Padded Velvet Headband for Women Amazon $7 See on Amazon With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, this padded headband is what one reviewer referred to as a “must-buy.” Thanks to its value and comfort, this is one of the most loved padded headbands available on Amazon. “This item is so much better than what the other stores offer!” wrote one shopper. “It is beautiful and high-quality. Don’t hesitate to purchase this,” shared another.

Kate Middleton’s Blue Pleated Headband Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For an Easter Sunday church service in 2019, Kate Middleton wore a blue felt padded headband that was a near-perfect match to the shade of blue of her gorgeous coat. Rather than focusing on embellishments, this headband draws the eye to its pleated fabric.