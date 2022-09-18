Kate Middleton’s Pearls At A Pre-Funeral Reception Were A Sweet Tribute To The Queen

In the words of Jackie Kennedy: “Pearls are always appropriate,” and Kate Middleton proved pearls are timeless as ever at a recent royal reception. The newly crowned princess joined Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at a Royal Lunch hosted in Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17. According to People, Kate wore a signature three-strand pearl necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and was a fashion staple for the late monarch.

The lunch was held to welcome governors-general of the Commonwealth nations that had traveled to London for the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19, and Kate’s thoughtful accessories were a sweet, subtle tribute during this time of remembrance. Seriously, the pearls have an impressive history all their own.

Sam Cohen, the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, told People that the Queen wore the elegant three-strand pearl necklace daily. “She wasn't interested in material things at all,” Cohen said.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While pearls were a staple in the Queen’s everyday fashion, the British monarchy has long associated pearls with mourning, which is why both Kate and Meghan Markle have worn them during the Queen’s funeral proceedings.

According to Vogue, Queen Victoria notably protested wearing color for the 40 years following the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861. In doing so, her uniform was black from head to toe with pearls hung around her neck. “It’s all about the suppression of color, and also pearls are not glittery or brash. By choosing them, you are being low-key and respectful,” jewelry historian Vivienne Becker told Vogue.

According to People, the wives of the Windsor princes have long been wearing jewelry from the Queen’s collection, like Meghan Markle’s pearl and diamond earrings which she reportedly received after marrying Prince Harry.

In fact, at the Royal Lunch, Kate also paired her pearl necklace with pearl and diamond earrings and a pearl bracelet at the event. According to Today, all these pieces belonged to the late queen.

GAVIN FOGG/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19. There’s a good chance Kate and Meghan may don the Queen’s best pearls.