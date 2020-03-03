The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been a global style icon ever since she first stepped into the royal light. Known for her classy, timeless looks, Middleton has also been a purveyor of affordable fashion. And one of her cutest pieces is finally back in stock: Middleton’s nude pumps are only $35. After being spotted in British fast-fashion brand New Look’s Suedette Low Heel Court Shoes in Oct. 2020, Middleton’s shoes immediately sold out, but they’re finally back. You can get the Duchess’ $35 shoes now on NewLook.com.

New Look’s heels are a go-to shoe for Middleton. Notably, she wore them in October 2019 during her royal tour in Pakistan. The pumps themselves, with an ankle strap and buckle, are pale pink, and the low, block heel is only 2 inches high and perfect for spending a lot of time on your feet. With an almond-shaped toe, the faux-suede shoes are completely cruelty-free and registered by The Vegan Society. The rest of her outfit from that day — a long blue kurta with white embroidery along the neckline, paired with matching trousers and shawl — was made by local designer Maheen Khan.

Middleton has garnered attention for wearing affordable clothes before. Mixed in with her designer wear, custom gowns, and priceless royal heirlooms, the Duchess has been known to wear Zara, GAP, ASOS, and Topshop. She’s even turned heads for rewearing dresses before. But the Duchess’ frugality is a gain for her fans everywhere. Nearly every time Middleton wears a more affordable piece, it sells out almost immediately.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

If you love the Duchess and these shoes are almost your style but not quite, New Look has similar options. You can get the exact same shoe in red. The brand also offers a very similar Court heel in leopard print if you prefer patterns. For those who love glitter above all else, you can channel your inner Middleton with a pair of Silver Glitter Court shoes. With an abundance of options, you can mix your style with that of the elegant Duchess Kate. But, if you want her exact nude pumps, you better move quickly.