Adam & Behati’s Beach Day Body Language Was... Romantic?

It looks like Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are sticking by each other, no matter how messy (or sandy) things get. On Oct. 8, the couple was spotted enjoying a day on the beach with their children, and things seemed surprisingly drama-free. In pictures of the outing, the duo looked content in each other’s company. All in all, Levine and Prinsloo’s body language was pretty romantic — despite the recent cheating allegations against Levine.

Throughout the paparazzi photos, Levine and Prinsloo looked like they were in sync. Patti Wood, expert body language analyst and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, explains, “If you look at their overall body positioning, you would see matching and mirroring.” For couples, that’s generally a good sign, indicating that they were united.

According to Wood, the specific way that Levine and Prinsloo sat together at the beach was also a positive. “If you put them together, they would fit like a puzzle piece, which tells me they have alignment as a couple,” she tells Elite Daily.

Even as they went to the parking lot to get on their bikes, the duo continued to look like one unit. “You can tell they were checking in with each other. Their eye contact and head placement was saying, ‘OK, what are we gonna do next?’” Wood explains.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, that doesn’t mean that everything is completely fine in the wake of Levine’s cheating scandal. Wood also points out that Prinsloo was using some protective gestures in the photos — though they seemed to be directed toward the paparazzi, not her husband. In one photo, the former Victoria’s Secret model had her arm up, partially covering her face. “She wanted to block the camera from the intimacy of their interaction,” Wood guesses, analyzing the picture.

One other not-too-great sign? Levine and Prinsloo both had their phones out, and Levine’s gaze was divided between his wife and his cell phone. Per Wood, “He was giving her partial attention.” Considering that Levine’s reported Instagram DMs were what started this drama in the first place, that might not be the best move.

Regardless, it seems like they are trying their best to move forward as a couple — together. “They were on the same page,” Wood says.