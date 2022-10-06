Can you believe the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007? The Kardashian-Jenners have been riding the TV waves for so long that it’s hard to remember a time when the world wasn’t tuning in to watch their lives unfold. Throughout it all, one Kardashian has had a notably rough go of things. Khloé Kardashian, the middle child in the Kar-Jenner siblings lineup and the youngest Kardashian sister, has been bullied for her weight, height, facial features, and even the shape of her hands. Khloé Kardashian’s beauty evolution has been the target of relentless trolling. Each time she changes up her look, there’s someone on the internet shouting about why it’s just not it.

Kardashian literally cannot win. After years of being body-shamed — remember when Donald Trump called her a “fat piglet” on the Apprentice? — she entered her major fitness era, only to be criticized for promoting a lifestyle centered around thinness. Despite all the criticism, much of it stemming from body-shaming and toxic beauty standards, the Good American founder continues to forge her own aesthetic identity, while remaining one of the funniest and most glamorous people on reality TV. Kardashian’s beauty evolution has been impressive and, admittedly, it’s also been a bit of a roller coaster, but how could it not be?

With so much ire directed at her, it makes sense that Kardashian might align with her sisters’ aesthetics, and it’s not unusual for the mother of two to go through periods of twinning with Kim and Kourtney. However, as she’s become more confident, Khloé has been willing to step outside of the Kardashian beauty box, get more playful with her hair and makeup, and really stand out from the crowd. It’s been one heck of a journey.

July 2007: Khloé Kardashian with Blue Eyeliner Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2007, a few months before Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered, Kardashian attended an industry insider event in Los Angeles with a fresh take on a smokey eye. While black liner was the smoked-out look du jour in ‘07, Kardashian opted for a vibrant shade of aqua that brought out the cool tones in her hazel eyes.

August 2008: Khloé Kardashian With Red Hair Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For the premiere of House Bunny — throwback, am I right? — in August 2008, Kardashian paired natural glam with a brand new hair color. The reddish-brown shade was new territory for the Good American founder, but she was obviously feeling herself. (TBH, I miss seeing her smile like this.)

December 2009: Khloé Kardashian With Smokey Eyes Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kardashian’s early aughts redhead era didn’t last long. By December 2009, she returned to brunette with a darker shade than fans had seen before and doubled down on her back-to-black aesthetic with a major liner moment. Is it just me or does it look that Kardashian was maybe doing Julia Fox’s “Fox Eyes” first?

January 2011: Khloé Kardashian With Copper Hair Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2011, Kardashian fully committed to the hair color she’d flirted with back in ‘08. This time around, the vibe was definitely more Ginger Spice than cinnamon, making it one of Kardashian’s boldest hair moves in her beauty evolution thus far.

December 2013: Khloé Kardashian With Ombré Hair Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Since “Keeping Up” was part of her family’s whole brand for six years at this point, it makes sense that Kardashian got the hair color of 2014, ombré hair, a month before anyone else caught on. A few months later Beyoncé would work an ombré look for the 2014 Grammys and younger sis Jenner did a blue ombré look in 2014.

May 2015: Khloé Kardashian With Blonde Hair 1.0 Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In 2015, Kardashian made what would become a very good friend: blonde hair. It was the very first time she’s gone so light, but it was far from the last. It didn't start off easy, but, as with any relationship, Kardashian was willing to work at it. According to her hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, it took three to four months to lift Kardashian’s hair to this shade of honey blonde. That’s some serious dedication.

June 2016: Khloé Kardashian With Slicked Back Hair Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2016 was the year of the contour and Kardashian was front and center in the movement. At the House of CB’s Store Launch on June 14, her glam was all about the bronzer and the brows. I don’t think her lashes could get any longer, but the real excitement lies in the skill of her contour. This is a sculpted version of glam not seen from Kardashian before that would soon become a staple for her whole family.

June 2018: Khloé Kardashian With A Bob gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images This angular ‘do made big waves in the bob community when Kardashian launched it in 2018. While out on the town with her sister Kendall Jenner, Kardashian showed off the shortest hair fans had ever seen from her up until this point.

November 2019: Khloé Kardashian With Long Blonde Hair David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Before there was Margo Robbie on rollerblades, there was Kardashian at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Between the Kar-Jenner signature middle part and that bright blonde that’s just a few shades away from platinum, she’s giving Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

October 2020: Khloé Kardashian With Chocolate Brown Hair Although she clearly had fun as a blonde, Kardashian went back to her brunette roots in October 2020. The rich shade of chocolate brown had a slight ombré effect threaded through for a dynamic look.

August 2021: Khloé Kardashian’s Natural Hair It’s not often that fans get to see Kardashian’s hair backed by products, extensions, and a team of experts. On August 13, 2021, she shared a picture of her natural hair, and it’s so much curlier than most folks ever expected. Her shoulder-length hair was a light, caramel color with a few highlights throughout. Although she rarely ever wears it like this, Kardashian has clearly mastered her curly hair routine.

September 2021: Khloé Kardashian With Smokey Cat Eye Makeup The bold looks keep coming! With her return to the world of blonde in Sept. 2021, Kardashian also broke out some ultra glittery eyeshadow. Her sharp winged liner look had some shimmering Euphoria vibes.

March 2022: Khloé Kardashian With “The Rachel” Hair Cut March 2022 was time for another cut! This time, Kardashian went with a classic ‘90s ‘do. Her chunky highlights went perfectly with her “Rachel” lob hair, the iconic style named for Friends’ Rachel Greene. The heavily layered look was paired with a brown, smokey eye and a soft, fawn lip.

May 2022: Khloé Kardashian With Sleek, Short Hair Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For her first Met Gala appearance, Kardashian broke out the hair gel. Her hair was expertly slicked down and had a trendy, wet look to it. Her go-to neutral lip outlined brown liner was also in full effect.

June 2022: Khloé Kardashian’s Platinum Blonde Bob To take on the hot summer weather, Kardashian chopped off a few more inches of her hair in June 2022. Her peroxide blonde hair had grown-in roots and just barely grazed her shoulder.