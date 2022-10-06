Lais Borges/Elite Daily; Mike Coppola/Getty Images; RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Can you believe the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007? The Kardashian-Jenners have been riding the TV waves for so long that it’s hard to remember a time when the world wasn’t tuning in to watch their lives unfold. Throughout it all, one Kardashian has had a notably rough go of things. Khloé Kardashian, the middle child in the Kar-Jenner siblings lineup and the youngest Kardashian sister, has been bullied for her weight, height, facial features, and even the shape of her hands. Khloé Kardashian’s beauty evolution has been the target of relentless trolling. Each time she changes up her look, there’s someone on the internet shouting about why it’s just not it.
Kardashian literally cannot win. After years of being body-shamed — remember when Donald Trump called her a “fat piglet” on the Apprentice? — she entered her major fitness era, only to be criticized for promoting a lifestyle centered around thinness. Despite all the criticism, much of it stemming from body-shaming and toxic beauty standards, the Good American founder continues to forge her own aesthetic identity, while remaining one of the funniest and most glamorous people on reality TV. Kardashian’s beauty evolution has been impressive and, admittedly, it’s also been a bit of a roller coaster, but how could it not be?
With so much ire directed at her, it makes sense that Kardashian might align with her sisters’ aesthetics, and it’s not unusual for the mother of two to go through periods of twinning with Kim and Kourtney. However, as she’s become more confident, Khloé hasbeen willing to step outside of the Kardashian beauty box, get more playful with her hair and makeup, and really stand out from the crowd. It’s been one heck of a journey.