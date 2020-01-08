New year, same Kardashian controversies. It's just one week into 2020 and Khloè Kardashian already has social media in an uproar. Khloè Kardashian's first weight loss shake ad of 2020 has her followers on Twitter pissed.

Kardashian traded in her cryptic quotes and True photos for something a little more controversial on Tuesday, Jan. 6, and followers instantly had something to say. At this point, Kardashian has to know that her weight loss ads don't sit well with the public, but she doesn't seem to care. In case you missed it, Kardashian was slammed by The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil for promoting Flat Tummy Co.'s meal replacement shakes, and later came under fire in July 2019 when she endorsed the same product.

Kardashian has more than 100 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 30 million on Twitter — many of whom are young and impressionable and could buy into the facade that these shakes will make you look just like her.

This time, Kardashian seemingly thought she got in front of the criticism by pointing out that she uses a "personal trainer and a nutritionist" in her caption, but even that couldn't stop Twitter users from freaking out.

"Seriously you guys, everything counts," Kardashian added. "THESE SHAKES WORK to help get your tummy back to flat, especially after a super busy holiday season, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing."

Check out her full post.

Twitter users couldn't help but express exasperation over Kardashian's continued promotion of meal replacement shakes in the new decade despite their potentially harmful impact.

Many Twitter users tagged Jamil to see if she'd share her thoughts ... again.

Kardashian won't likely address the backlash again, but she did reply to Jamil's comments about her having a fitness trainer when asked about it by the New York Times interview in March 2019.

"Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move…” she said.

It doesn't appear Kardashian will be abandoning her weight loss ads any time soon, sadly.