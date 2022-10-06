Gigi Reportedly Has Her “Walls Up” With Leo

The possibility of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio being together still feels like a fever dream, but it sounds like they’re really hitting it off. Rumors of their unexpected romance started in early September, about a week after DiCaprio reportedly broke up with Camila Morrone (aka his girlfriend of four years). Since then, the duo has been spotted out together several times, but they haven’t confirmed anything yet — not that I blame them. Both of their love lives are kinda complicated. Lest we forget that “Leo only dates 25-year-olds” jokes or Hadid and Zayn Malik’s messy breakup in October 2021. Really, considering these A-listers’ relationship history, it only makes sense that Hadid reportedly has her “walls up” with DiCaprio.

On Oct. 5, Us Weekly reported that Hadid is still a little hesitant about their romance. A source claimed, “Gigi has her walls up since she’s on better terms with Zayn and they’re doing well coparenting. She’s not rushing into a serious relationship.”

A little reminder: Hadid and Malik reportedly ended on pretty bad terms on Oct. 28, 2021. That same day, TMZ reported that Malik allegedly verbally and physically abused Hadid’s mother. He “adamantly” denied the allegations at the time and wrote on Twitter, “I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

It sounds like co-parenting is going more smoothly now. Still, I completely see why Hadid would want to take things slow. The insider added, “She’s very fond of Leo and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him but at the same time is very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DiCaprio and Hadid may not be all-in yet, but it sounds like they’re headed in the right direction. Per the Us source, it’s “no coincidence” that both Hadid and DiCaprio were at Paris Fashion Week in October. The insider claimed, “They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately. They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

OK, so secret meetups might sound ultra-romantic, but according to the source, things are still “not serious by any means” between DiCaprio and Hadid.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if DiCaprio can break those walls down.