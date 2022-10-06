Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By now, you’ve probably seen Emma Chamberlain’s house tour that invites fans into an aesthetic space that’s somehow beyond your dreamiest Pinterest board. In Chamberlain’s viral video house tour with Architectural Digest, the star gracefully blends thoughtful styling to create a home that feels serene, playful, and like an extension of herself — and fans are feeling major inspo from her colorful taste and unique perspective, especially in comparison to the stark white home trends that other influencers tend to go for. In her walk through, Chamberlain drops pointers about her decorating choices and explains the intentions behind them, so obviously I took notes. Here are the best Emma Chamberlain house tour home decor tips from the video, as well as some affordable dupes that you can cop for your own space.
Within minutes of the video dropping, accompanied by a jaw-dropping post on Chamberlain’s Instagram, fans were hype about her dreamy interiors and replicating them themselves. What’s so satisfying about her home is that, although it’s super unrelatable in size and in its luxury furnishings, it still feels down to earth and approachable. It gives a homey feel by using warm textures and pretty colors that aren’t overstimulating. “I love how everything works in harmony without being too matchy-matchy” interior design and creator @tehillah.decor commented on TikTok. “I love mid-century modern, but her personal flair is a cherry on top.”
A house this beautiful was of course met with a little comedic jealousy online, as Gen Z viewers joked across Twitter and TikTok that they “should’ve picked up that vlog camera in 2015.” While her design team did have a large budget to work with, users find it satisfying to see her spend her money so intentionally. For example, Chamberlain’s vintage finds from Etsy and her own father’s paintings make it so her decorations are purposeful in function and not just aesthetic. Focusing on pieces that spark joy, she sets up her house as a safe and happy place to unwind and feel inspired. For example, she leaves out her watercolors and drum set to encourage herself to enjoy the space in a meaningful way.
Chamberlain’s home design shows how you can really incorporate your interests into interior decorating and get creative about how to make your home base a fun place. Her whole approach is pretty much summed up in a quote she said in her marble green kitchen: “Who makes the rules? Me.” Here’s how you can take interior inspiration from the best Emma Chamberlain house tour design tips and decor dupes.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.