By now, you’ve probably seen Emma Chamberlain’s house tour that invites fans into an aesthetic space that’s somehow beyond your dreamiest Pinterest board. In Chamberlain’s viral video house tour with Architectural Digest, the star gracefully blends thoughtful styling to create a home that feels serene, playful, and like an extension of herself — and fans are feeling major inspo from her colorful taste and unique perspective, especially in comparison to the stark white home trends that other influencers tend to go for. In her walk through, Chamberlain drops pointers about her decorating choices and explains the intentions behind them, so obviously I took notes. Here are the best Emma Chamberlain house tour home decor tips from the video, as well as some affordable dupes that you can cop for your own space.

Within minutes of the video dropping, accompanied by a jaw-dropping post on Chamberlain’s Instagram, fans were hype about her dreamy interiors and replicating them themselves. What’s so satisfying about her home is that, although it’s super unrelatable in size and in its luxury furnishings, it still feels down to earth and approachable. It gives a homey feel by using warm textures and pretty colors that aren’t overstimulating. “I love how everything works in harmony without being too matchy-matchy” interior design and creator @tehillah.decor commented on TikTok. “I love mid-century modern, but her personal flair is a cherry on top.”

A house this beautiful was of course met with a little comedic jealousy online, as Gen Z viewers joked across Twitter and TikTok that they “should’ve picked up that vlog camera in 2015.” While her design team did have a large budget to work with, users find it satisfying to see her spend her money so intentionally. For example, Chamberlain’s vintage finds from Etsy and her own father’s paintings make it so her decorations are purposeful in function and not just aesthetic. Focusing on pieces that spark joy, she sets up her house as a safe and happy place to unwind and feel inspired. For example, she leaves out her watercolors and drum set to encourage herself to enjoy the space in a meaningful way.

Chamberlain’s home design shows how you can really incorporate your interests into interior decorating and get creative about how to make your home base a fun place. Her whole approach is pretty much summed up in a quote she said in her marble green kitchen: “Who makes the rules? Me.” Here’s how you can take interior inspiration from the best Emma Chamberlain house tour design tips and decor dupes.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Take Cues From Chamberlain’s Green Kitchen Chamberlain’s sage green, marble-covered kitchen is definitely a highlight of her home. It’s actually not the first green kitchen to go viral online ( Dakota Johnson’s and Kendall Jenner’s have also gotten plenty of buzz), but this color choice is beloved for the fresh and bright feel it creates. It’s a non-traditional styling choice that makes a statement while also being chic, especially paired with white marble and copper details.

Create An Eye-Catching Backsplash Livelynine Stick and Peel Marble Vinyl for Kitchen Countertops Amazon $15 $9 See On Amazon

Add A Pop Of Color With An Accent Wall KILZ TRIBUTE Paint & Primer, Interior, Satin, Lush Green, 1 Gallon Amazon $54 See On Amazon

2. Create A Home Coffee Station It wouldn’t be Chamberlain’s house without a coffee station that reps her own brand “Chamberlain Coffee.” If you follow her, chances are you’re a coffee devotee too, and love to be your own barista at home. You can make your own coffee station with organizers and kitschy decor to pump up your morning ritual.

Get Your Barista Tools Ready To Go Espresso Knock Box And Accessories Organizer Amazon $90 See On Amazon

Make It Fun With Quirky Coffee Decor Floating Spilling Coffee Cup Decor Etsy $25 See On Etsy

3. Go For An Artsy Take On A Chandelier A standout decor piece of Chamberlain’s dining area is her super modern chandelier that looks like an art installation. Instead of a more common crystal and brass sculpture, her light fixtures hang as bulb orbs on large chains (which sleuths on TikTok discovered has a price tag of $30,000). Chamberlain says she was never really into chandeliers until she found an untraditional version that really grounds the room in a playful, contemporary energy. You can replicate that same vibe for a lot cheaper with creative lighting from Etsy or Amazon.

Make A Creative Lighting Fixture The Centerpiece Of Your Room Ceiling Spider Lamp Light Modern Chandelier Amazon $60 See On Amazon

Add A Halo To Your Home Gold Ring Chandelier With LED Strip WayFair $370 See on Wayfair

4. Incorporate Past Eras With Vintage Dishware & Accessories As Chamberlain toured her kitchen and bar, she pointed out vintage accessories and dishware she sourced from Etsy, which is an easy site to find an abundance of unique knick knacks to introduces styles from different decades into one modern space. “I feel like my style, with clothing and home, is very much taking a mixture of everything that I love from any era, and making it all make sense together,” she said.

Collect Bar Glasses From “Parties Past” Vintage Brown Cordial Glasses Etsy $52 See On Etsy

Search For Rare Mid-Century Kitchen Tins Online Vintage Farmhouse Rare Spice Tin Etsy $13 See On Etsy

5. Decorate With Your Personality In Mind Chamberlain’s personality also shines through in her playful decor pieces, such as her “Napoleon Dynamite tiger” bedding. She explained that the peanut butter portrait in her living room takes her back to childhood. Meanwhile, she said the silly dog paintings “have personality in a way I rarely feel when I look at art.” If come across decor that seems a little out there but resonates with you in a happy way, definitely grab it for your space instead something that just feels trendy.

6. Create Texture With Cool Wallpaper And Adhesive Marble Emma’s vintage-meets-modern home feels earthy and grounded because she uses a lot of natural-feeling elements throughout the space. From several different kinds of marble, banana-tree bark wallpaper, cork ceilings, and artisanal tiles. Installing heavy slabs of amber marble into your shower will definitely weigh on your wallet, so opt for adhesive marble wallpaper and countertop stickers instead. You can find organic-looking wallpaper on Etsy too for that unique 3D-texture you saw in her “Flintstones bathroom.”

Make Your Bathroom Look Luxe White Gold Marble Self Adhesive Wallpaper Etsy $100 See On Etsy

Add Intrigue To Your Walls Cream Gold Metallic 3D Textured Wallpaper Etsy $165 See On Etsy

7. Make Your Living Space A Fun Place A huge takeaway from Emma’s house is that she uses her personality to inform her style choices in her living space. Your home should be designed specifically for you to live, learn, and grow in, so it totally should feel like an extension of yourself. Emma accomplishes this by doubling her interests as decor, like using her shiny drum set as a centerpiece, laying out books and her watercolor set, and curating her favorite sweater vests on a clothing rack in her closet. You can do this too, whether with your own instrument, record player, or art easel.

Show Off Your Style As Decor Gold Half Moon Metal Clothes Rack Amazon $49 See On Amazon

Store Books, Cameras, Art Supplies, & More On A Statement Shelf SAYGOER Gold Bookshelf Modern Bookcase Affordable Luxury Stand Shelf Amazon $107 See On Amazon

8. Display Art Made By Loved Ones As Chamberlain walks us through her home, she points out all the paintings by her father that are on display, whether in the entry way, mantle, or mixed into a gallery wall. If you have artistic loved ones, you can honor your favorite pieces by them in your home. Not only will it be unique decor that no one else has, but it’ll also make it seem like your artsy bestie is present in your space whenever you admire their work. And don’t be shy to hang up a masterpiece made by you, too (even if it’s a paint-by-numbers piece).

9. Find Stylish Alternatives To Drab Home Items That “Add To The Space” One of Chamberlain’s most notable decorating tips she shared is to find versions of boring household items that actually add to the personality of the space. For example, you can replicate the modern-looking Lucite ladder in her dream closet with a less expensive version, or update your WFH space with a lapdesk like the one Chamberlain keeps beside her bed for when she records her Anything Goes podcast. You can store books, stationary, and tech conveniently in the side basket and rest your hot cup of joe on the tray for lazy work-from-home days.

This Modern-Looking Clear Ladder Is A Dupe Of Emma’s Plymor Clear Acrylic 2-Step Solid Back Display Stairs Walmart $33 See On Walmart

Invest In Your WFH Set Up With A Wicker Lap Desk Laurie Bed Tray $99 See On Urban Outfitters

10. Upgrade Your OOTD Pics With The Right Mirror Unsurprisingly, Chamberlain’s closet is goals, especially over her trendy and very expensive Ultrafragola mirror. She shared that her full-length mirror is another example of her swapping a typical-looking item for something cooler. You don’t have to shell out thousands for the exact one she has, and you can find much cheaper options that bring the same vibe, like this black curvy floor mirror from Etsy. After you cop this, both your closet and ‘fit pics are going to look so much cuter.

Frame Your Reflection With A Cool Trim Crystal Tufted Full Length Mirror Wayfair $272 $163 See On Wayfair