This Week’s Horoscope Highlights Heated Debates

If you thought that Thanksgiving dinner was going to be peak debate time, well, I have some complicated news for you: The stars are doing things that will make this week particularly tricky. Aka big “don’t overshare because it might come back to haunt you” vibes. If you want to lay low, you can borrow my plan, which is to leave my phone in another room and dive headfirst into some ~spicy~ stories on my Kindle. READ MORE

The Best Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon

Didn’t get what you needed on Black Friday? Have no fear because Cyber Monday deals are here, and they’re full of discounts on everyday essentials, gifts, tech, and more. Don’t know where to start? Elite Daily’s editors have got you covered. READ MORE

TRENDING

I Tried Raven's Love Is Blind Pod Workout

Something we’re particularly proud of at Elite Daily is that how we will put the most important things to the test. Like, how easy is it to workout while carrying on a conversation, a la Raven Ross on Love Is Blind? Editor Lexi Williams gave Raven a call to get some exercise recommendations, and then the test really began: “I started this journey by asking my partner, Keenan, to plop down on the couch, facing away from me, and start talking about his life.” READ MORE

Gisele Is Back With Another Instagram Emoji

I am following Tom and Gisele’s divorce like any sane person would be: one emoji at a time. ICYMI, Gisele left a shady emoji on an IG post a while ago, prompting speculation that the duo would be splitting. Now that they’ve officially gotten divorced, she is back on her emoji game — but this time her message was sweet rather than salty. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

