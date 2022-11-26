The Best LGBTQ+ Holiday Movies To Watch This Year

It’s holiday movie season, the special time of year when every love story comes with a snowy setting, cozy sweaters, and (usually, hopefully) a happily ever after — ‘tis the season, after all. And these days, the season is looking more and more inclusive. Historically, holiday movie romances have focused mostly on straight couples and only straight couples. But that’s not the case anymore, and these LGBTQ+ holiday movies are here to prove it.
Cable channels like Lifetime and Hallmark have been churning out comforting holiday movies for years, but only recently have they started to include LGBTQ+ couples in them. That’s in part thanks to a big push from fans who fought for greater diversity in holiday movies. The world of holiday movies has also grown, with streamers like Netflix and Hulu getting in the mix. So, there are more LGBTQ+ holiday movies than ever before, showing many different kinds of holly jolly love stories. With a mix of newly released movies and past films that have already become classics, this list has a little something for everybody. So make a big cup of hot cocoa, throw on your favorite wintry pride gear, and settle in for the perfect LGBTQ+ holiday movie marathon.