Here’s The Likelihood The Kardashians Will Do A Christmas Card This Year

The Kardashians are big on holiday traditions. In addition to throwing their annual elaborate Christmas party, the first family of reality TV typically shared a family Christmas card on Instagram. While they’ve always tried to gather as many of their loved ones together for the photo, in recent years the family has opted for smaller photoshoots featuring just a few relatives.

It’s for this reason that the possibility of a 2022 Christmas card is of high interest. It’s anyone’s guess who might be in it, though a quick look at Kardashian Christmas cards of the past offers some great insight into the possibility of the 2022 lineup.

According to People, the Kardashians first began posing for their annual Christmas cards in the 1980s. This was years before Instagram, so these earliest photos were expectedly classic portraits. Some of the earliest Christmas photos featured Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

Over the years, their Christmas cards became elaborate as the family grew more famous and larger in numbers. For example, before Kendall and Kylie were born, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, and their many children posed in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while all wearing leather jackets.

Several years later, in 2006, the family took their annual photoshoot to the beach, wearing matching white tops and jeans. The annual card got even more exciting in 2011 when, according to People, the Kardashians made their card 3D. Also, in 2015, they opted for an illustrated family card.

This People article showcases a great collection of numerous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards over the years.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Now, as for what to expect from the 2022 Christmas card, well it’s unlikely every Kardashian will be in the photo. Considering how much the family has grown since beginning this holiday tradition all those years ago, it’s understandable that gathering everyone for the photoshoot is no easy task.

In fact, the Kardashians aren’t immune to family fights around the holidays. In 2017, Kim and Kourtney clashed because they couldn’t agree on the right time to schedule their photoshoot for that year’s card. Their drama was documented during the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ 15th season.

Kim lashed out at Kourtney for refusing to change her schedule and accommodate Kim’s meetings. It’s during this back-and-forth that Kim uttered the now highly memed quote “Maybe if you had a business that you’re passionate about, you would know what it takes to run a f*cking business. But you don’t,” she said. You’ve almost certainly seen a gif of this moment on Twitter.

Kim eventually switched around her schedule to please Kourtney, and they released 25 — yes, 25 — cards that year ahead of Christmas. Khloé noted in the show that their Christmas photoshoot felt “uncomfortable” given the sisterly tension.

The next year, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner posed for their annual Christmas card with their kids, but Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner weren’t in the photo. The lineup switched up again in 2019 and grew more casual. It featured just Kim Kardashian’s household: herself, then-husband Kanye West, and their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In a Nov. 2019 interview with E! News, Kim said she chose to keep things simple because it’s hard to “wrangle everybody” for a full family photoshoot.

In 2020, the Kardashians didn’t get together for a Christmas card due to the pandemic. The next year, the family opted to once again do a smaller photoshoot featuring Kim and her four children, Kris, Khloé, and Khloé’s daughter, True. Kourtney and her three children, as well as Kylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi, and Kendall were all missing from the photo.

So what about this year? Well, the family hasn’t revealed whether they’ll share a Christmas card to commemorate 2022. It’s likely the family will explain why chose to (or chose not to) release a card any day now.

Fingers crossed they found time to make a card happen this year