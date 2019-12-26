Christmas may be over, but Kim Kardashian isn't done sharing photos from her family's festivities just yet. This year, the Kardashian-Wests celebrated the holidays over at Kourtney Kardashian's house, and they obviously made a statement with their over-the-top Christmas lewks. The Kardashian-West family Christmas party photos are so beautiful and perfectly capture the spirit of the holidays.

The Kardashians always manage to outdo themselves each year when it comes to Christmas, and this year's Kardashian celebration was the biggest of them all. For starters, Kris Jenner surprised Stormi with a ginormous playhouse, while Kylie Jenner gave her daughter a huge diamond ring. Then, over at Kourtney's house, the oldest Kardashian sister turned her residence into the North Pole by hiring a Santa Clause to pose for photos, as well as carolers to sing to guests as they arrived for the annual family Christmas Eve party.

Sometime during the celebration, the Kardashian-Wests posed for a couple family photos, and the results were both beautiful and hilarious. Instead of sharing the photos immediately after the party, Kim waited until the day after Christmas to share the photos with fans.

The first photo showed the family of six — Kim, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — all posing nicely for the camera, while the second photo only had Kim and Kanye with the two oldest kids, North and Saint. Kim and North accidentally looked away from the camera in the second pic, while Saint was front and center, making a funny pose. Amid all the chaos, Kanye still managed to take a candid.

The last photo showed the family of six again, but Chicago seemed like she was so over the photoshoot by then. "Christmas Eve 2019," Kim captioned her post.

Unlike their Christmas Eve photos, which had them rocking totally glamours outfits, their Christmas card photo had the family taking a more casual approach to their ensembles.

On Dec. 13, Kim shared her family's annual Christmas card that had the family of six all wearing matching cozy sweats. "The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim captioned the photo.

Kim later revealed North was actually edited into the picture, so Kim leaving her family's outtakes in her Christmas Eve photos makes it that much funnier.