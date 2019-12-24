Let's be real: No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashians. Between the family's overwhelmingly gorgeous decorations and their signature annual Christmas Eve party, they're always setting the stage for the most wonderful time of the year. When you hear about Kris Jenner's Christmas gift to Stormi and why it made Kylie so emotional, it'll remind you of what this season is really all about.

In a vlog posted to Kylie Jenner's YouTube channel just in time for Christmas, Kylie welcomed all of her fans into her home while carrying Stormi at her side. Donning a pair of silver reigndeer antlers, Kylie immediately showed off her magical, 18-foot-fall Christmas tree, which reflects the simple and clean style of her home with bright white lights and matte white ornaments. Beside the tree are a family of stuffed polar bears and a white Santa's sleigh, where the owner of Kylie Cosmetics claims she'll "probably put Stormi's Santa gifts". Realizing that she misspoke, she jokes that she's "not actually gonna put them on. Santa's gonna put them on . . . Not [her]. Santa."

However, the real highlight of Kylie's Christmas vlog is when she meets up with her mom, Kris Jenner, who's shedding tears over the gift she got for Stormi.

Together, the Jenners walk to the backyard, where an exact replica of Kylie's childhood playhouse sits. Kylie marvels at how it even says "Welcome friends," above the front door, just like her's did.

Feeling emotional over the nostalgia of the playhouse, Kris says "This just reminds me of when you were a little girl," telling Kylie "I want you to have the same memories with your daughter."

Thanks, Kris. Now I'm emotional!

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

It's obvious the Kardashian-Jenner clan is an incredibly sentimental bunch that cherishes their memories and values their family history. It was just in November 2019 that Kim Kardashian-West surprised everyone by renting out their childhood home for Kris' 64th birthday and designing it to resemble the way it looked when they lived there. In an Instagram post, Kardashian-West wrote: "Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is."

Kris' sentimental nature definitely came out in the meaningful present she got for Stormi. Since Kim is clearly inspired to continue the family tradition of giving emotional gifts, this will likely only get fans more excited to see what the rest of the Kardashian Christmas gifts will be this year.