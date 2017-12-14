25 Instagram Captions For Your First Christmas Together As A Couple

Christmas is almost here folks, and I could not be more excited. Everything about this time of year is magical, from the weather to the food to the presents, of course. The one thing that makes it even more special is having someone you love by your side — especially if it's your first Christmas together. Any other time of the year, saying something like that may be corny, but that's part of the holiday magic. It's the one time of year where you can really embrace your inner romantic, especially with some Instagram captions for your first Christmas together.

Of course, like all the important moments in your life, you need to make sure to immortalize it on your social media. Instagram was basically created for Christmastime, when the world is extra sparkly, decorated, and covered with lights — all of which make for a great backdrop for your "first Christmas together" photo. So you've got your boo, you've got your setting, you've even got a theme for you pic, but one thing you may not have thought of is your Insta caption. If you think you can just hashtag your way out of that… well, you could, but really, that’s not special enough for the occasion. When you look back at this photo, you want to pick a caption that really captures the spirit of when you took it. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. “It’s beginning to look a lot like (our first) Christmas.” — Unknown

2. “'Tis the season… for lovin’ you. ♥️🎄” — Unknown

3. “This year we’ve been 51 percent nice and 49 percent naughty.” — Unknown

4. “Merry elfin' Christmas, my love.⛄️“ — Unknown

5. "We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be. 😚❄️" — "Sleigh Ride"

6. “All I want for Christmas is you.” — Mariah Carey

7. ”Merry Christmas, you filthy animal." — Home Alone 2

8. “For it is plain, as anyone can see. We’re simply meant to be.” — The Nightmare Before Christmas

9. “Later on, we'll conspire, as we dream by the fire. To face unafraid, the plans that we've made, walking in a winter wonderland. ❄️♥️❄️♥️❄️” — "Winter Wonderland"

10. "It's not what's under the tree that matters; it's who's gathered around it." — Charlie Brown

11. “Nothin's under the tree, but I'm not blue cause I've got you, and baby you've got me. And this holiday we're gonna be OK. We ain't got much, but baby we've got us, and that's all we need.” — Ryan Stevenson

12. “Baby, you had me at ho ho ho." — Unknown

13. “Meet me under the mistletoe. 😚” — Unknown

14. “Christmas may still be coming, but I’ve already got the best present. 🎁♥️” — Unknown

15. “While everyone else is dreaming of snow, I’m dreaming of many more holidays with you." — Unknown

16. “Not all treasure is silver and gold. Merry Christmas, my love.” — Unknown

17. “The only gift I want this year is your presence 🎁. Get it? See what I did there? That’s what you call a Feliz NavidDAD joke. ⛄️” — Unknown

18. “We’re counting down the days until our first Christmas together.” — Unknown

19. “Christmas isn’t Christmas ’til it happens in your heart.” — "Christmas Isn’t Christmas"

20. “If you need us between now and New Year’s, we’ll be under the mistletoe.” — Unknown

21. “I love you because you know how to make this spirit bright.” — Unknown

22. “One day, you’ll meet someone who changes everything and who makes Christmas come early.” — Unknown

23. “The first of the rest of my Christmases with you. 🎄⛄️” — Unknown

24. “ Would you please be a DEER and take a Christmas sELFie with me?” — Unknown

25. “Our first December to remember. 🎅🏼♥️🎄” — Unknown

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!