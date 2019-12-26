If your fam is anything like mine, board games, socks, and gift cards make for acceptable presents, and I'm always #grateful for any of the above. On the other hand, the KarJenner fam does things a little bit differently. They have a "go big or go home" mentality. Even the KarJenner children were spoiled to the max this year, and Stormi's 2019 Christmas gift was the most extra of them all.

Mama Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off the present for her daughter — a stunning diamond ring. Yep, the 1-year-old was gifted diamonds, y'all. Jenner shared a short video of Stormi rocking her bling on her Instagram Story, and judging by the way it sparkled, it did not look fake. Stormi's Christmas ice seemed like the real deal and I'm admittedly shook. Or jealous. Or somewhere in between.

Stormi got a few more ~low key~ presents as well, and Jenner fed into her daughter's obsession with the Trolls film with a plethora of dolls. Then, Travis Scott surprised Stormi with a life-size Poppy character from Trolls which also made Stormi's entire life.

But I'm still reeling over Stormi's new sparkling diamond, which you can marvel at yourself below.

The sweetest part of all about Stormi's Christmas might have been having her parents together under the same roof. Jenner and Scott may not be an item anymore, but they've proven to be the co-parenting king and queen. They both showed up to Kourtney Kardashian's epic Xmas bash on Dec. 24 and were photographed together with Stormi.

Jenner and baby Stormi instantly won the night when they waltzed into the party twinning in teal green gowns. Stormi's matching moment with mom was so, so chic.

Given the fact 2019 only marked Stormi's second Christmas ever, and last year she was gifted a mini Lamborghini, her Christmas track record is pretty solid. Stormi is one lucky lady and it looks like she'll be stepping into the new year surrounded by lots of love from her parents, and one very pricey rock on her finger.