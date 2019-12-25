Like Heidi Klum's costume ball is a staple of Halloween, the Kardashian family's Christmas Eve party is a regular feature of the holidays. Up until recently, Kris Jenner hosted the annual soiree, but last year, she passed the torch to Kim. Now, this year, it was Kourtney who followed in her mom's footsteps in putting on the fab event. And at the party, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's matching Christmas Eve 2019 gowns proved the "like mother like daughter" notion extends to the next generation of superstars, as well.

The nearly decade-long tradition of the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash is not just famous for who throws it, but also for the memorable moments that come out of it. This year's "changing of the guard," as Kris Jenner called it during a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was, therefore, a big deal.

Luckily, Kourtney didn't disappoint. The entertainment included Sia, who performed in a look that recalled a Barbie doll in a box, as well as Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir. And proving the holidays are a time to put past histories aside, both Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, and Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, were among the attendees.

But the biggest talk of the evening was about all the 'fits. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan always strive to outdo themselves, and this time was no different.

With Stormi as her secret weapon, Kylie may have stolen the show. The youngest Jenner showed up in a custom Ralph & Russo haute couture emerald dress and stunning jewels, with her daughter standing beside her in a matching gown from the same designer. The only big difference was in the shoes; Kylie wore green heels while Stormi rocked bright white sneaks — obviously, both were perfect complements to each of their ensembles.

The rest of the family killed it as well. Kendall went in the extreme opposite direction of her younger sister and niece, wearing a gown with a feathered neck that at first glance looked black, but also revealed itself to have flashes of dark red.

Kim's look was also a highlight of the evening; she sported a two-toned look that featured a snakeskin fabric and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Meanwhile, Khloé looked radiant in a gold column gown as she danced the night away.

Finally, hostess Kourtney wore a seasonally appropriate red gown that gave off the message that she was the one running the whole, festive show this year.