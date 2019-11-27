He may be a world-famous rapper who shares a baby with one of the youngest billionaires on the planet, but Travis Scott's reported feelings about Kylie Jenner after their split are surprisingly relatable. "[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Nov. 26. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Scott regarding this claim and did not hear back in time for publication.)

I'm not calling Scott basic, per se... But his reported sentiments aren't exactly original. It's the classic, "I love you, but I just don't want a serious relationship right now." Whether you've said it to someone, someone's said it to you, or you've just heard it through the grapevine from friends who've either said it or had it said to them, Scott's reported sentiments are pretty par for the course when it comes to splitsville.

Jenner, on the other hand, is reportedly on the market for a relationship that's a little more substantial. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby," a source reportedly told People on Oct. 2, adding that "Kylie looks up to Kim [Kardashian] and really wants was she has with Kanye [West]." Needless to say, a dude who reportedly wants "to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people" doesn't exactly sound like he'd be down for settling down with four kids à la KimYe.

Luckily, Jenner seems to be pretty comfortable with this situation. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote on Twitter on Oct. 3. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

If these reports are true, it seems as though Jenner and Scott's breakup was definitely for the best.