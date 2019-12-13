Christmas with the Kardashians has begun. Kim Kardashian revealed her annual family holiday card on Friday, Dec. 13, and it's remarkably chill and epically adorable at the same time. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2019 Christmas card will give you inspiration for your next family photoshoot, for sure.

The pic reveal comes one month after Kardashian teased the photoshoot during an interview with E! News, and explained that, this year, she'd just be posing with West and their four children.

"I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me, Kanye, and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody," Kardashian told E!, sharing that she was planning to do "something really chill and cozy."

If you keep up with the Kardashians, you know the famous family used to do a combined card with all the siblings and their kids, but, in recent years, they've switched things up.

Here's a quick recap for those who don't know. In 2016, no Kardashian card was sent out due, in part, to a rough year the family had. While they were back at it in 2017, drama unfolded between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over the shoot. Fans will recall a brutal verbal fight between Kim and Kourtney that ended with Kim saying Kourtney was "the least exciting to look at," and things have not been the same since.

But alas, Kim perfected this year's sweet snap with West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. "The West Family Christmas Card 2019," she captioned the Instagram photo.

With four children under the age of seven, it's completely amazing that only one didn't smile for the camera. From the looks of the photo, West — with the help of a chocolate chip cookie — attempted to get a grin from 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, but she opted for a posh look like her mama. 7-month-old Psalm deserves a special treat for his little smirk, but it was Saint who stole the show with a cheeky smile.

Fans squealed — aka commented — with excitement for the photo. "Simplicity and beauty at its best!!!" one commenter wrote, alluding to the fam's matching grey sweatsuits. Actress Selma Blair gushed: "So much love to your gorgeous family."

Fans may not get a full Kardashian family photo this year, but Kim did not disappoint with hers.