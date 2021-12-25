Kim Shared Cute Kardashian Christmas Photos, But Not Every KarJenner Was In Them

Ah, Christmas — it’s a time for giving, and a time to celebrate the season alongside friends and loved ones. One family in particular seems to know this very well: Almost every year, the Kardashians release an adorable holiday card with the family’s entire posse in festive fashions. However, this year’s seasonal greeting feels a little different. Kim Kardashian's Christmas 2021 photos don't include everyone, but that’s okay. The photos are just as adorable as ever, and the outfits are pretty on point, too.

Kardashian kept her holiday greeting short and sweet in her Dec. 24 Instagram post, dropping nothing more than a “Merry Christmas” in the caption box alongside a series of family photos. The scene was uncharacteristically low-key for the fab fam: It featured Kardashian herself, alongside her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloé, and Khloé’s daughter True. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, was also in the photos, although her parents were absent. The family was casually posed in comfy-looking dark brown sweatsuits from Kardashian’s SKIMS line, which popped against a minimalist white background. However, the minimalism extends a little further — several family members were notably missing from the photo shoot, including Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West, as well as her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

Maybe the missing family members had other holiday matters to attend to? Either way, the photos are still adorable as all get out, and the memories will definitely last a lifetime.

After her high-profile separation from West, Kardashian has been receiving plenty of media buzz over her love life — and most notably over who she’s dating at the moment. Lately, the reality TV has been spotted around town enjoying date nights with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. It seems like things between them are really revving up, as Davidson was allegedly seen on Dec. 25 driving Kardashian’s Rolls Royce to 7-Eleven to pick up cigarettes, per TMZ. At this point, everyone knows spending the holidays together is a huge step, so the possibilities with this new relationship are still endless. All I can say is: Good for you, Kim!

In the meantime, it’s great to know the Kardashian family is all smiles during the holiday season. With so many happy faces, it’s hard to imagine how Christmas can be anything but cheerful in the Kardashian household.