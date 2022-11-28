Gisele Bündchen Left A Sweet Comment On Tom Brady's Instagram

Even after their divorce, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady still seem to be on good terms. On Nov. 23, Brady shared a photo of his oldest son Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, with a sweet caption: “❤️ My inspiration ❤️.” Per E!, Bündchen left a sweet comment on Brady’s Instagram with a red heart emoji of her own, making it clear that she and Brady are still supporting each other.

Though Bündchen’s IG comment might seem like a surprise — the duo is broken up, after all — both Bündchen and Brady made it clear they would still be working together as a team. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen announced on her Instagram Story on Oct. 28. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She added, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Brady also underscored the importance of co-parenting in his statement about the split. “We are blessed with wonderful and beautiful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his IG Story on Oct. 28. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen has made it clear that she considers Jack one of her children. When asked about being a “stepmom” during an Instagram Q&A in 2020, Bündchen replied, “I don’t like the word stepmom — I use the [words] ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

Back in 2018, Bündchen opened up to People about her and Brady’s blended family. “I’m so grateful for [Bridget Moynahan]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child,” she told the outlet.

It sounds like they’re both sticking by their word.