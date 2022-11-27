Holiday cheer is officially inescapable for the remainder of 2022, but the first week of December won’t be without its challenges, especially when it comes to communication. With Mercury opposing Mars retrograde in Gemini, words have the potential to be used as weapons, so this is definitely a time to think before you speak. With Venus also opposing the conflict-oriented planet this week, your desire for connection may be met with some challenges as well. Sagittarius season is all about speaking your truth, regardless of who agrees, but your November 28, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to think twice before choosing to overshare. Some things are better left unsaid.

The week begins with Mercury in Sagittarius opposing Mars retrograde in Gemini on Nov. 29, prompting pushback and discourse stemming from the information you choose to share. Mercury’s considered to be in detriment here, since this mutable fire sign is less interested in accurate details and more concerned with one’s own opinions and perspectives. It’s a good week to fact-check your sources before attempting to educate others.

By Nov. 30, Venus in Sagittarius will oppose Mars retrograde, creating obstacles when it comes to connecting with others via shared perspectives and ideas. It’s important to accept other people’s point of view this week, even if you can’t bring yourself to agree with it. Sometimes it’s better to save your breath than to go blue in the face trying to change someone’s mind.

Here’s what each sign can expect from this week’s combative astrology:

Aries November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a good week to watch your words, Aries. What’s true to you may not fully resonate with others, but that doesn’t make your perspectives any less valid. Try to remain open to what others can potentially teach you, even if it goes against what you believe in. There’s always something valuable to learn from people who have opposing beliefs, so keep an open mind. Who knows? They might even be able to teach you something you didn’t know before.

Taurus November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 30, Venus, your chart ruler, will oppose Mars retrograde, bringing difficulties to the surface pertaining to how you connect with others. Since Venus is currently traveling through your eighth house of shared resources, it’s the perfect time to consider the boundaries between you and other people, especially when it comes to how you share your time and energy. Your generosity is something your intimate connections benefit from, but it’s important not to pour from an empty cup. It’s OK to ensure that your own needs can be fulfilled before offering your resources to others.

Gemini November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Conflict within relationships is more likely this week, Gemini. With your chart ruler, Mercury, currently in detriment, it may be difficult to communicate details and information as effectively, but it’s the perfect time to remain open-minded when it comes to other people’s perspectives. Keep in mind, Mars retrograde in your first house might cause you to be quicker to blow a fuse than usual, so try not to say anything you may regret. You don’t want to drive a wedge between you and your loved ones.

Cancer November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 30, Venus will oppose Mars retrograde in your 12th house of isolation, prompting you to consider how you center pleasure and peace within your daily habits and routines. You’ve been prioritizing your desire for withdrawal and introspection as of late, but this week, you’ll be encouraged to lean into activities that prioritize productivity. While finding a balance between rest and work may not be easy at first, the cosmos are here to help you slip into a rhythm within your rituals and responsibilities.

Leo November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Conflict resolution within your friendships and alliances is being highlighted this week. Your desire for personal freedom and creativity has you feeling inspired, Leo, but you might come across some pushback from your community. Try your best to remain open to ideas outside of your own, even if you ultimately choose to disregard them. Your ability to work alongside a team may be more challenging than usual, but you’re bound to engage in some much-needed discourse as the week continues.

Virgo November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 29, Mercury, your chart ruler, will oppose Mars retrograde in Gemini, bringing discourse and heated conversations to the forefront this week. As the detail-oriented sign of the zodiac, Mercury traveling through the expansive, big-picture sign of Sagittarius may leave you feeling mentally overwhelmed, so be sure not to engage in any verbal battles that are frivolous or irrelevant, especially when it comes to your home or family life. Your career is likely where the chaos is stemming from, so do your best to separate your work and home life from overlapping too much. You don’t want to take out your frustrations on your relatives.

Libra November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ve been collecting a plethora of new ideas and perspectives as of late, but it may go against your current belief systems or worldly views. Allow yourself the freedom to change your mind, Libra; it doesn’t make you any less educated. When you know better, you do better, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you find yourself backtracking on any statements or opinions you’ve voiced.

Scorpio November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 30, your chart ruler, Mars, will form an opposition to Venus in Sagittarius, bringing challenges pertaining to your time, energy, and resources to the forefront. Since your chart ruler is currently retrograde, you’ve been prompted to review and revise the current boundaries you have in place with others, but on this day, asserting these rules may be more challenging. You don’t have to solve everyone’s problems, Scorpio, especially if you feel like you don’t always have the answers. If you’ve been in situations that have been draining you of your energy, it might be time to take a step back.

Sagittarius November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

The urge to vocalize your current beliefs and perspectives will be heightened, but not all will be well received. You’re someone who’s always eager to teach others what you’ve learned, but it’ll be important to consider your delivery this week. You don’t want to come off too preachy; people tend to stop listening when they feel like they’re being talked at. Try to leave room for differences in opinions, even if you don’t agree with the other person’s perspectives.

Capricorn November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 29, Mercury will oppose Mars retrograde in Gemini, highlighting the the need for productivity and efficiency. While your to-do list is bound to be long, it’s important that you still allow time for mental rest and recovery. Try not to overthink your responsibilities, Capricorn, you’ll get everything done in a timely manner. Since Mercury is currently in the sign of its detriment, you’re bound to feel a bit more scattered than usual, so be patient with yourself. Crossing things off of your list as you complete them is a good way to stay on top of things.

Aquarius November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your social life is thriving this week, Aquarius, but it’ll be important to watch your words. Your friends and alliances are always eager to receive advice and insight from you, but this week, your words are bound to be a bit more sharp than usual. Try your best to keep an open mind, even if you’re up against some opposing opinions. Discourse gives you an opportunity to learn a thing or two, so do your best to listen just as much as you talk.

Pisces November 28, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 29, Mercury will oppose Mars retrograde in Gemini, highlighting discourse within your home and family life. The plans and endeavors you have in mind for your career may receive pushback from your private world this week, so it’ll be important to maintain healthy boundaries between work and home. Whether a family member’s demanding some extra attention, or you’re in the middle of relocating, it’s a great time to avoid unnecessary conflict.