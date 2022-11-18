A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 17, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How To (Successfully) Get Back With Your Ex During The Holidays

It may not be Halloween anymore, but you’re not alone if you’re still seeing ghosts. Something about the holidays can prompt exes to reappear — especially if your plans include heading to the same hometown for the season. Here, five people share how they were able to reconnect with a former partner, with only minimal weirdness. READ MORE

Pete & EmRata’s History Goes Back Further Than You’d Think

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might be dating, so yes, the world makes sense again. On Nov. 13, Deux Moi posted that the maybe-couple was spotted on a date night in Brooklyn — complete with some major PDA. Although neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has commented on the rumors, the truth is that their connection goes further back than you might remember. Here’s a full rundown of Davidson and Ratajkowski’s history. READ MORE

TRENDING

Chlöe Bailey On Working With Latto & What's Next For Her Music

Since her rise as one-half of sister duo Chloe x Halle, Chlöe has let her vocal prowess speak for itself through a series of mesmeric solo singles, including her recent late-night anthem “For The Night,” featuring Latto. Here, she opens up about her latest musical project. READ MORE

Sydney Sweeney's Metallic Makeup Elevated Her Euphoria Season 2 Look

It seems like only yesterday that Euphoria’s makeup lead Donni Davy served up glitter-bombed look after sparkle-spangled serve on the faces of your fave emotionally-wrecked teens for Season 2. Luckily, the wait for another enviable beauty look is over: The double-winged metallic eyeliner Sydney Sweeney recently wore on the red carpet was an elevated take on her Euphoria look circa Cassie’s Nate-based downward spiral (you know the one). READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

