Pete & EmRata’s History Goes Back Further Than You’d Think

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might be dating, so yes, the world makes sense again. On Nov. 13, Deux Moi posted that the maybe-couple was spotted on a date night in Brooklyn — complete with some major PDA. Although neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has commented on the rumors, the truth is that their connection goes further back than you might remember. Here’s a full rundown of Davidson and Ratajkowski’s history.

Back in Nov. 2021, Ratajkowski and Davidson starred in a Moose Knuckles campaign together, but they were already friends by then. “I loved the casting — Pete and Adwoa [Aboah] are both friends,” Ratajkowski told Bustle at the time.

Later that month, Ratajkowski also shared her perspective on why so many women are attracted to Davidson. During a Nov. 9, 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the model gushed about how “impressed” she was by the comedian. “I think he’s great. He’s a professional,” she said. “You should know that about Pete, and he got into character in a real way.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also seemed to be a fan of Davidson’s ~look~. “Pete — he’s got the height,” she added. “His fingernail polish is awesome... He looks good! He’s great!” She continued, “Obviously women find him very attractive ... I mean, he seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely.” The My Body author added that Davidson has a “good relationship with his mother” — another point in his favor.

One year later, and it seems like Ratajkowski is experiencing Davidson’s pros for herself. The two are “seeing each other,” a source close to Davidson told People on Nov. 14. Another insider told Us Weekly, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” and their connection is “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Apparently, he initiated things: "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up,” an insider source told E!. Since then, they’ve reportedly “gone on a few dates.”

"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the insider explained to E!. "Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."

Though neither has commented on the relationship yet, Ratajkowski did like a telling tweet from Dionne Warwick on Nov. 16: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”