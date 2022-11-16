How To Make TikTok’s Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bar Recipe
This viral treat is the perfect mix of crunchy and sweet.
What if a strawberry cheesecake and crispy churros had a baby? The Strawberry Churro Cheescake Bar recipe, which is currently trending on TikTok, seeks to answer to that question. Imagine flaky dough, creamy and sweet cheesecake filling, topped with an irresistible crunchy coating, and spiced with warm cinnamon. It’s a dessert masterpiece you can make at home that looks bakery-quality, and marries all the best flavors of cinnamon sugar and juicy strawberries. If you’re looking for a fun dessert to serve up at dinner parties this winter, here’s the full recipe for TikTok’s Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bars.
There’s a few different versions of these cheesecake bars floating around the FYP, but the dessert’s basic elements are crescent roll dough, cheesecake filling, and a crunchy crust coating. @sofyssweetsacademy posted the full recipe with measurements on TikTok for all the elements of the dish, including the filling, icing, and strawberry crunch topping. It got even more interesting when @_madefor_ on TikTok showed how to add cinnamon sugar in between the buttery layers to create a unique churro flavor surprise. The final product is an adorable pink square of sweetness that you can serve up to all your friends and family with a cup of tea. Keep scrolling to learn how to make the viral Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bars from TikTok.
How To Make The Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bar Recipe From TikTok
For the cheesecake filling, you’ll need:
- 16 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup strawberry purée
- Drops of pink food dye
- 1 package or three sheets of crescent roll dough
- 2-4 tbsp cinnamon sugar
- Fresh strawberry garnish
- Whipped cream
For the frosting, you’ll need:
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 1/4 cup sugar
For the strawberry crunch topping, you’ll need:
- 15 gold Oreo's (with filling)
- 2 tbsp room temp, unsalted butter
- 2 1/2 tbsp strawberry Jell-o
- 1 tbsp sugar
- Drops of pink food color
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees farenheit.
- To begin the cheesecake filling, blend together the cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla.
- In a blender, purée strawberries, and then mix them into the cream cheese mixture with a few drops of pink food dye.
- In a buttered 9x13 inch pan, sprinkle a layer of cinnamon sugar to cover the bottom of the pan.
- On top of the cinnamon sugar, place a layer of crescent roll dough as the base. Bake in the oven for 5 minutes.
- After removing the pan from the oven, pour in the strawberry cheesecake filling and another layer of cinnamon sugar. Add a second layer of crescent roll sheet dough and bake at 350 degrees farenheit for 30-35 mins.
- Halfway through baking, cover the top with aluminum foil to prevent burning. Set aside and let cool while you prep the toppings.
- To make the frosting, whip together the sugar and cream cheese until smooth.
- To make the strawberry crunch topping, pulse all the ingredients together in a food processor to form coarse crumbs.
- Cut the cheesecake bars into squares and spread about a tablespoon of frosting on the top of each bar.
- Sprinkle on the strawberry crunch topping and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and a halved strawberry. Serve and enjoy.