What if a strawberry cheesecake and crispy churros had a baby? The Strawberry Churro Cheescake Bar recipe, which is currently trending on TikTok, seeks to answer to that question. Imagine flaky dough, creamy and sweet cheesecake filling, topped with an irresistible crunchy coating, and spiced with warm cinnamon. It’s a dessert masterpiece you can make at home that looks bakery-quality, and marries all the best flavors of cinnamon sugar and juicy strawberries. If you’re looking for a fun dessert to serve up at dinner parties this winter, here’s the full recipe for TikTok’s Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bars.

There’s a few different versions of these cheesecake bars floating around the FYP, but the dessert’s basic elements are crescent roll dough, cheesecake filling, and a crunchy crust coating. @sofyssweetsacademy posted the full recipe with measurements on TikTok for all the elements of the dish, including the filling, icing, and strawberry crunch topping. It got even more interesting when @_madefor_ on TikTok showed how to add cinnamon sugar in between the buttery layers to create a unique churro flavor surprise. The final product is an adorable pink square of sweetness that you can serve up to all your friends and family with a cup of tea. Keep scrolling to learn how to make the viral Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bars from TikTok.

How To Make The Strawberry Churro Cheesecake Bar Recipe From TikTok

For the cheesecake filling, you’ll need:

16 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup strawberry purée

Drops of pink food dye

1 package or three sheets of crescent roll dough

2-4 tbsp cinnamon sugar

Fresh strawberry garnish

Whipped cream

For the frosting, you’ll need:

4 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

For the strawberry crunch topping, you’ll need:

15 gold Oreo's (with filling)

2 tbsp room temp, unsalted butter

2 1/2 tbsp strawberry Jell-o

1 tbsp sugar

Drops of pink food color