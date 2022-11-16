JoJo Siwa & Candace Cameron Bure Are Feuding…Again

Welp, it seems JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure are at odds again. On Nov. 15, the Dance Moms alum criticized Bure’s comments about centralizing “traditional marriage” in upcoming holiday films on the newly launched TV network, Great American Family.

On Nov. 14, the Fuller House alum told The Wall Street Journal that she left her stint at Hallmark to join Great American Family following leadership changes. When asked by the publication if films on the new network would feature same-sex couples as lead characters, Bure said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

In an Instagram post the next day, Siwa, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, called Bure’s intentions “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote.

This situation comes nearly four months after another feud between Siwa and Bure. In July, Siwa claimed in a TikTok that the Fuller House actor was the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. The viral video spiraled into a frenzy, so much so that both women came forward to clear up the controversy.

Bure evidently declined to take a photo with her at the Fuller House premiere, when she was just 11 years old. In July, Bure said she reached out to Siwa to clear up the exchange and apologize. The two seemed to move past the situation at the time, but now it seems they’re back at square one.

Siwa received an outpour of support on her Instagram post, including fellow Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler. “Go off jojo!!!!!!!,” she commented with a series of heart emojis.

Bure’s former Fuller House costar, Jodie Sweetin, also shared her support for Siwa in the comments, writing, “You know I love you” with a red heart emoji.

On Nov. 16, Bure addressed the backlash to her comments about Great American Family in a lengthy Instagram post. Notably, Bure did not directly mention Siwa in her statement.

Siwa has not publicly repsonded to Bure’s latest statement.