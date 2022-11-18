Candace Cameron Bure’s "Traditional Marriage" Comment Irked So Many Celebs

Candace Cameron Bure’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal isn’t sitting right with some people. When asked if her new TV network, Great American Family, will have holiday movies that center around same-sex couples, the Fuller House star denied it, saying, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Following her headline-making comments in the Nov. 14 article, several celebrities have reacted passionately in support of the LGBTQ+, including JoJo Siwa and Bure’s Fuller House house co-star Jodie Sweetin.

On Nov. 15, Siwa, who publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, reposted a headline that claimed Bure wanted “no gays” on the Great American Family network. She captioned the post, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” she said. Siwa and Bure were embroiled in a previous feud earlier this year.

In a comment under Siwa’s post, Sweetin showed support for the star by commenting, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler also sided with Siwa by writing, “go off jojo!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, activist and social media personality Matt Bernstein criticized Bure’s use of the phrase “traditional marriage.”

“What exactly does ‘traditional marriage’ mean?” Bernstein wrote in a Nov. 16 Instagram post. “Is it a marriage with a 50% chance of ending in divorce? A marriage between a man, a woman, and a mistress? A marriage that doesn’t end in divorce but really should, leaving two parents silently bitter and resentful while their children bear the consequences?”

“If you mean heterosexual, just say that,” Bernstein added.

Country singer Maren Morris seemed to agree with Bernstein's post because she commented, “Make DJ Gay Again.” This was a reference to Bure’s Fuller House character, who was named D.J. Tanner.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause also commented a series of clapping emojis under Bernstein’s post.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also on Nov. 16, Bure responded to the backlash in a lengthy Instagram statement. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” she wrote. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Bure received support from former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. “We love you Candace. Your heart echoes such humility and love- and the call for grace and mercy on this season is real. 💕💕💕💕💕💝,” she commented under Bure’s post.

No word just yet on if the backlash to Bure’s comments will alter programming at Great American Family.