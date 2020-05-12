When Fuller House arrived on Netflix in 2016, no one could have known the series would become a hit in its own right. As a spinoff of the 1990s era smash, Full House, it seemed like a nostalgia play. But four years on, in 2020, the final season of Fuller House is heading fans' way. If the Fuller House farewell episodes trailer is any indication, the show has been on long enough to be its own nostalgia factory, along major appearances from the original Full House cast.

Fuller House's fifth and final seasons has been cleaved into two parts. The first half of Season 5 arrived back in December of 2019. At the end of nine episodes, all three ladies, D.J. Tanner-Fuller, sister Stephanie Tanner, and BFF Kimmy Gibbler, are all engaged to their respective beaus, Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando.

So what else would the She-Wolf pack do, other than plan a triple wedding where all three couples get married at once? The final nine episodes of Season 5 will center around this proposed madness as fans eagerly wait to see if D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy can pull such a wild plan off.

From the looks of the trailer, they're going to have a little help from familiar faces and their friends.

Of course, the three leads from the original Full House, Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier), all are going to make an appearance. As for who else might show up, well, that's best left for fans to find out.

Here's the synopsis for Fuller House's final nine episodes.

In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler. In Fuller House's fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with D.J.’s three boys, Stephanie's new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there.

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2: The Farewell Episodes, arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.