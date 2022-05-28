Elite Daily Newsletter: May 27, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on May 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kourtney’s Doctor Told Her To Drink Travis’ [REDACTED]

Apparently Kourtney was advised to drink her goth lover's bodily fluid to enhance her chances of conceiving via IVF. It feels like they heard about that other fluid-drinking celeb couple and thought they could do one better.

Your Breakup Mantra, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We all handle breakups differently. It's crushing when a connection that once held so much hope and excitement falls away and becomes an open source of heartbreak. As it turns out, your zodiac sign may hold the answers to all of the nuances that can arise.

TRENDING

Why Did Britney Spears Meet With The Creator Of Euphoria?

Are we going to get a Britney cameo on HBO's most makeup-centric show?! It would be so fun to see her at East Highland High, perhaps as a teacher? There are a lot of fan theories out there about why Spears met with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as well as The Weeknd.

12 Shows Like This Is Us To Stream If You Need A Good Cry

Great, now that This Is Us is over, what are we supposed to cry to? The state of the world?! No, that's too intense. If you're looking to shed some cathartic tears, try one of these options instead. One of my favorite Sunday routines is to make a cup of tea and curl up to a marathon of show No. 2 on this list.

MORE FUN STUFF