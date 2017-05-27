Let's be real here: we're all about that #DoItForTheGram life, and this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend is certainly no exception. For those of us who are hosting festive barbecues and beach bashes of our own, we've already started making checklists for our party planning duties. Now that your list of Memorial Day recipes is finalized, it’s time to move onto what cocktails you’ll be serving if you and your guests are 21 and up. From red, white, and blue themed-drinks to other refreshing creations, these are the best Memorial Day cocktails to make for your party this year.

Whether you’re planning on hosting something closer to home or you decide to take a spontaneous trip with your girlfriends this MDW weekend, don't forget to stop at the liquor store so you can whip up some festive cocktails for your crew’s sippin’ selfies. While a red, white, and blue drink is a classic choice, there’s something for everybody with recipes for on-theme sangria, boozy slushies, and even jello-shots. To make every party across the country Instagram-worthy this weekend, here are 10 easy Memorial Day cocktails you can quickly whip up for your friends.

1. Red, White, And Blue Jell-O Shots

Shutterstock

Festive shots are necessary at every Memorial Day Weekend rager, and these American flag versions with sprinkles on the top are too cute. These red, white, and blue layered Jell-O shots are super easy to make, and they'll be a seriously hot commodity at any party. These shots are guaranteed to go fast, so be sure to make enough for all of your guests.

2. Red, White, And Sparkling Blueberry Punch

This refreshing cocktail is perfect for your outdoor barbecue or pool party. Complete with IZZE Sparkling Blueberry juice, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Pineapple Coconut, Moscato, and fresh blueberries and strawberries, this red, white, and sparkling blueberry punch deserves to be poured into festive mason jars for the ultimate Instagram.

3. Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Shutterstock

What's better than basking in the sizzling sun with a strawberry daiquiri in hand this MDW? All you need is a handful of ingredients like frozen strawberries, lime juice, sugar, and light rum to create this sweet, refreshing drink to kick off summer.

4. Red, White, And Blue Sangria

The most time-consuming part of prepping this red, white, and blue sangria is slicing any additional fruit you may want to add. Feel free to get as fancy or as basic as you'd like. For real though, watermelon slices cut into tiny star shapes can add that Insta-worthy finish your guests will absolutely love.

You can also add small strawberry and blueberry skewers to the top of each glass if you’re feeling really fancy.

5. Red, White, And Blue Vodka Lemonade Slushies

Shutterstock

These layered patriotic slushies seriously deserve a place at your MDW bash. They look absolutely delicious, and taste irresistible. Add festive red and white striped straws (and mini American flags) to go in each party-goer's glass.

6. Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

Add some tropical vibes to your MDW party with this blue Curacao cocktail. This recipe is simple to whip up, and all of your guests will feel as though they've been transported to a rejuvenating oasis while sipping and savoring their drink. Don't forget pineapple slices for garnish.

7. Spiked Triple Berry Basil Lemonade

Shutterstock

Ringing in patio season simply would not be complete without a cold glass of spiked lemonade. This cocktail with Smirnoff’s Red, White, and Berry vodka, basil, lemonade, and berries highlights the delectable marriage of sweet and tart. It's truly summer in a glass.

8. Spicy Serrano Pineapple Margarita

Nothing beats drinking a refreshing margarita under the sun, especially when you know summer is around the corner. These spicy serrano pineapple margaritas with charred serrano peppers, mint, orange liquor, and a salty tajin rim are a real crowd-pleaser that are equal parts sweet and spicy.

9. Strawberry Champagne

Shutterstock

Kick off Memorial Day with a little champagne for each of your guests. This strawberry champagne is so Insta-worthy once poured into a beautiful pitcher. Add fresh strawberries and a bunch of mint before serving at your MDW party.

10. Fizzy Fruity Floats

You can’t go wrong with these fizzy fruity floats which are equal parts nostalgic and refreshing for Memorial Day Weekend. It’s basically a grown-up version of an ice cream float with your choice of flavored soda (think orange or blackberry), and you’ve got yourself the perfect summer drink.