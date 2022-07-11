A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 8, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Hi, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Crush On Pete

Pete himself is a Scorpio, so you know that his magnetism is off the charts. He’s tall, funny, and all reports indicate that he is a sweet and caring guy. To me, this is an indicator that anyone could very well find reason to crush on him, but there is one specific quality that would make these three zodiac signs start to feel butterflies. READ MORE

Kim, WYD? 💩

It’s very funny to me that there are two separate instances where Kim has talked about eating poop. First, it was a joke about how she would do anything to stay young. But now she is back for more! poop! content! Thanks to a brave journalist at Allure who wouldn’t let the poop quote go, we now know just how far Kim would go to maintain her youthful glow. READ MORE

Lana Condor’s New Character “Would Eat Lara Jean For Breakfast”

Lana came into our lives as the sweet, quirky, lovable protagonist Lara Jean in To All The Boys I Loved Before movies. And apparently her new character on the show is, uh, very different! Elite Daily spoke with her about the raunchy, campy world of Boo, B*tch and her own experiences with paranormal activity. READ MORE

All The Questions To Ask Your BFF’s New Partner To See If They’re Worthy

It is always an intimidating and slightly stressful experience to meet your BFF’s new partner for the first time. You’ve probably had a hand in crafting one or two text messages along the way when they first started dating, but now it’s time to meet them IRL. So, we’ve compiled a list of questions that you can use to make sure they’re good enough for your bestie. READ MORE

