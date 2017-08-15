20 Questions You Need to Ask Your Bestie's New Partner To Suss 'Em Out

Meeting anyone for the first time can be kinda awkward. It’s always tempting to get down to the nitty-gritty right away, but because you don’t know them (and they don’t know you), you don’t want to come on too strong — especially if the person in question is your bestie’s new boo. But even if it’s your first time meeting them, there are certain important questions to ask your best friend’s boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner that will tell you everything you need to know about them... for now, at least.

As online dating expert Julie Spira previously told Elite Daily, the beginning of any relationship — including your relationship with your bestie’s SO — should be more about getting to know the person than figuring out whether they’re The One. “I believe you should look at it in the same way as if you were going on a first date with someone,” she said. “Keep it light and simple. Ask questions about where they grew up, where they went to school, what type of workout they like to do, how they like their job, and be as kind and non-threatening as possible.” Here are questions that will help you get to know your friend’s main squeeze.

Questions About Their Current Situation

milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images

Without being too nosy, questions about what what your friend’s partner does and how they’re living can potentially help you suss out whether their lifestyle is compatible with your friend’s. Here are a few questions that can tell you whether they are in the same stage of life as your bestie.

What do you do for a living?

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

What are your friends like?

Who do you live with?

What’s your ideal way to spend a Saturday?

Questions About Their Past

By knowing about someone’s family and what their childhood was like, you can learn so much about their personal values (all without asking pointed questions about them as an individual). Ask these questions about their life growing up to get a better sense of who they are and where come from.

Where did you grow up?

What is your family like?

Do you have any siblings?

How often do you see your family, if ever?

What one word would your family use to describe you?

Questions About Your Friend

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

A great way to bond with your BFF’s new partner is to try and see your friend through their eyes. Do this by asking questions about their relationship so you can know exactly what this new SO sees in your bestie.

What’s your favorite thing about dating my friend?

What’s your least favorite thing about dating my friend?

What was the first thing you noticed about my friend?

What was the best date you’ve gone on with my friend?

What’s the most embarrassing thing my friend has done in front of you?

Questions About Their Preferences

While these questions are mostly for fun, knowing someone’s tastes can also give you a pretty good sense of whether they’re a match for your friend. Ask these questions to figure out what exactly makes them tick.

What’s your favorite movie?

Who’s your favorite musical artist?

What TV show are you watching right now, if any?

How often do you use social media, if at all?

What is your favorite way to relax?

If this person is a good fit for your bestie, then you’ll have all the time in the world to get to know them. But at least these questions will help you get started.

Expert:

Julie Spira, online dating expert

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.