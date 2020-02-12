There are few things in life better than the connection you have with your best friend. They’re the person you can turn to when times get tough, and who you know you'll have the most fun with during the good times. So, when your bestie starts dating someone new, that can feel like a pretty big deal. And when they get serious with them, well, then knowing how to bond with your best friend’s partner so that you can all hang out is not only achievable, but healthy for the future of your friendship. "It's always important to make connections with people's significant others as this person could become someone's long term partner," Stef Safran, matchmaker and founder of Stef And The City, tells Elite Daily. This is especially true if you've reached the stage where you and your friends are potentially making lifelong matches and transitioning into a new phase of life. "To bond with your friend's significant other offers you the chance when you are coupled up to also do double dates and allow the friendship to grow if your significant others also connect," Safran adds.

If this is sounding familiar and you want to get closer to your best friend's new partner, here’s what the experts advise — and what they say to avoid — to help you form a real friendship.

How To Bond With Your Bestie’s Partner.

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

To start building a friendship and bond with your best friend's partner, life coach Nina Rubin says it will take a proactive approach. “If you truly want to get to know your friend’s SO, invite them out and don’t wait for an invitation. Be open-minded and excited for your friend,” she tells Elite Daily. Her advice is to start with some group activities that will give you the chance to get to know your friend’s SO better. “All three of you can take a hike or take a picnic to get to know each other better. A casual outing can be fun rather than something so stiff. It’s also great to do group activities with you and a few friends plus the partners,” she explains.

Once you’ve laid the groundwork for a friendship, Safran says you can also spend some time with them one-on-one to get to know each other better. The key is to pick light and easy activities like grabbing brunch. “Who doesn't enjoy brunch? It's a more relaxing time to sit together on a Saturday or Sunday to get to know someone,” she says. Or if you are more active people, picking a physical activity to do together, like hiking, or hitting a rock climbing gym, can be a causal bonding experience. “If you are both fitness people, doing a physical activity together can have you let your guard down and get to know the person better,” explains Safran.

How To Avoid The Common Pitfalls.

petekarici/E+/Getty Images

Despite your best intentions, forging a friendship with your best friend's partner can be a little tricky, so there are a handful of pitfalls the experts say it’s best to avoid. For instance, Rubin cautions to steer clear of any stories that would paint your best friend in a bad light, or that would betray their trust. “Do not embarrass your friend by yelling stories that make them look like a dolt. Build up your friend and share their strengths!,” explains Rubin.

Your best course of action, says Safran, is to keep the topics and the vibes light when interacting with your best friend's partner. “Don't try and interview them about their intentions with your friend or … get into major political conversations or other hot topics that might cause conflict,” she explains. And of course, steer clear of crossing any boundaries that would be inappropriate, Safran adds. “Don't get drunk or spend time alone with them because it's not appropriate. Consider this relationship the way you would a working relationship: You don't want to get too personal in certain areas because it's not appropriate,” she says.

Ultimately, the key here is to approach any interactions with your friend’s partner with the mindset of supporting your friendship with your bestie. Because, as Safran explains, this will help you maintain your friendship for life, even as you both go through different stages. “It's important to support your friend whether they're single or coupled up. Even if you are currently single, don't avoid connecting with your friend if you see the relationship is getting serious. People find their significant others and get married and different times in their life, so whether or not you are in the same place, you still need to remember that if this person is important to your friend, you need to support them,” she concludes. And becoming friends with them is a great way to do just that.

Experts cited:

Nina Rubin, life coach

Stef Safran, matchmaker and founder of Stef And The City