Hi, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Crush On Pete

Pete Davidson is one of the most swoon-worthy celebrities right now... I mean, his name didn’t become synonymous with BDE for nothin’. Of course, there are plenty of good reasons people flock to Davidson’s fan club; he’s tall, funny, tatted, self-aware, and perhaps most importantly, a magnetic Scorpio. Though some people don’t get his appeal (um, how?), Davidson’s A-list dating history is proof that he’s quite the catch. Even without Ariana Grande’s “pete davidson” stamp of approval, there are certain zodiac signs who are just more likely to crush on Davidson — and BTW, they’re all water signs.

The water signs — Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio — have good taste, and they’re known for their strong intuition. So it’s no surprise that they are the most likely to crush on a Scorpio like Davidson. As two of the most sensitive signs, Cancer and Pisces will likely find themselves drawn to brooding Davidson, intrigued by his tough outer shell. (They probably don’t hate his tattoos, either.) Scorpio is just as prone to crushing on the comedian. The scorpion tends to look for a deep emotional connection in every relationship, AKA the exact thing Davidson is known for.

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about the zodiac signs most likely to crush on Davidson — plus, why they’re so enthralled by this famous Scorpio.

Cancers Love Pete’s Humor And Openness

While Cancer and Scorpio share many traits such as empathy and sensitivity, they express these characteristics in totally different ways. And for Cancers, Davidson’s openness and self-deprecating humor are major turn-ons. (I mean, can you blame them?)

Davidson has never been afraid to be vulnerable, especially when it comes to his mental health. Since he was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) in 2017, he hasn’t shied away from discussing his journey with therapy. “[Therapy] is working, slowly but surely,” he said at the time. “I’ve been having a lot of problems... This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.” A partner who is willing to put in the work for their mental health? Sign Cancer up.

The crab loves some eye-opening candor and down-to-earth humor — pretty much anything that allows them to connect on a more emotional level without having to get too vulnerable, too soon. Not to mention, in a relationship, soft-spoken Cancer can also learn a lot from a confrontational Scorpio like Davidson. I mean, remember when he used his SNL “Weekend Update” appearance to beat Met Gala critics to the punch? Cancer finds that kind of confidence admirable. Plus, Scorpio’s combative nature can inspire reserved Cancer to stick up for themselves every once in a while.

Pisces Is A Fan Of Pete’s Sweet Chivalry

Pisces is a mutable sign that adapts to their environment while a Scorpio like Davidson is a fixed sign that prefers a more consistent routine. On the surface, it may seem like these two signs don’t have much in common. However, Pisces is a romantic sign looking for their fairytale ending. And Scorpio, with Mars as their secondary ruler, is known for their chivalry and strength. This makes Scorpio a perfect Prince Charming... or Pete Charming?

Davidson definitely embodies this characteristic of his sun sign. When he isn’t being the perfect IG BF for Kim Kardashian, he’s protecting her from over-eager photographers. What more could you possibly need in a partner?

Plus, Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac and can spend all day fantasizing about their crushes. With Davidson’s random acts of kindness proving he’s just as sincere IRL, Pisces will have to fantasize no longer. Davidson famously told Kardashian, “I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.” For Pisces, you can shorten that timeframe to, like, four days.

Scorpios Tend To Want Something Deep

During a June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian confirmed the rumors — and yep, Davidson’s got BDE. While that could entice any sign, fellow Scorpios are especially attracted to that kind of quiet confidence, especially when it leads to deep conversations. Scorpios don’t like playing games, and they could do without the small talk, making them a perfect match for Davidson.

According to the comedian, he keeps things straightforward when dating, explaining that games “create this whole anxiety and a lot of stress and there’s enough of that going on.” That’s why, for Davidson, it’s best to be upfront as soon as possible. “I just off the top... I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapist. This is what happens,’” he said in a 2021 interview with Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. “That could either be a lot for someone or … they could be like, ‘Cool, that’s refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can’t handle that stuff,” he added. Davidson’s openness — and the intense connection that usually accompanies that level of honesty — is basically an aphrodisiac for Scorpio.

While Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio are most likely to be crushing on Davidson, no zodiac sign is full immune to the King of Staten Island’s charms. For his part, Davidson seems willing to give any astrological sign a chance. Just take a look at his current relationship with the Libra queen herself.