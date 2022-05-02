Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are red carpet official, y’all! Even though Kete did not make their grand debut at the Met Gala as expected, it’s hard to be too disappointed. Their appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a moment. And although the couple didn’t opt for any French kissing on the red carpet (à la Kravis), they didn’t shy away from showing their connection, either. (Davidson’s hand was a little low on Kardashian’s hip.) Plus, a behind-the-scenes TikTok of Davidson and Kardashian in an elevator is pretty much proof that their romance is seriously steamy.

In the TikTok, which was posted on May 2, Davidson made sure that Kardashian enters the elevator first. Once she was settled in the back corner, he seemed to keep her there. He placed his hands on the wall and made sure his back was facing the elevator entrance, actively blocking Kardashian from the cameras. Though you can’t see Kardashian’s face in the video (courtesy of Davidson’s back), she seemed to let him take the lead on this. Overall, Davidson gave off major protective security guard energy in the video — and it’s pretty freakin’ hot.

The user @shittzngigz captioned the video, “OK, I’m starting to see that BDE energy,” and TBH, they aren’t the only one. According to Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, there is a lot of sexual energy in this clip. (Um, are we surprised?)

Wood analyzes the video, “It’s a combination of him being gallant and protective but it’s also a signal of ‘I’m guarding my woman.’ Part of it is sexual ’cause of the way he closed her off in that corner.” In taking on this role, there doesn’t seem to be any second-guessing, either. Davidson looked confident in taking the reins here. Wood’s guess? “He’s done this before. He’s taken on that gallant role.” Gallant, protective, and sexual? One TikToker’s comment summed it all up: “🥵.” (Agreed.)

Though I’m not sure how many elevators Kete will be taking at the Met Gala (the staircase is iconic for a reason), I’m hoping we get at least one more video like this from the event.