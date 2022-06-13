Here's proof that Pete Davidson is Kim Kardashian's Instagram boyfriend.

Pete Davidson may not be on Instagram anymore (despite his brief return to the social platform in February 2022), but that doesn’t mean he has been excused from Instagram boyfriend duties. While on a tropical vacation with girlfriend and IG queen Kim Kardashian, Davidson proved that he’s got what it takes when it comes to capturing that perfect shot (it’s all in the angles, Pete!). Taking to her IG Stories on June 12, Kardashian boasted about her new vacay photographer and shared proof that Davidson is a certifiable Instagram boyfriend.

Kardashian posted a series of pictures from their trip, and it looks like Davidson took most of them except, of course, the photos of the couple together. Unless... did Kardashian teach her beau the majestic ways of the self-timer? Even if he’s not a pro yet, Kardashian seemed pleased with his photographer skills. “He passed the content taking boyfriend test,” Kardashian wrote on June 12, posting a Davidson-shot Instagram Story of her exploring the ocean. You can see Davidson’s shadow in the bottom left corner — and yep, he’s wading in the ocean, too. You know what that means: Kardashian officially trusts him enough to carry her phone over water. Romance is alive and well.

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Pete’s handiwork also made its way to Kardashian’s feed. “beach for 2,” she captioned a carousel of photos (including one that heavily featured Davidson’s feet). Although the reality star didn’t share where they were spending their trip, they seemed to be embracing the relaxed island vibe. They did take out a canoe for two, after all.

TBH, I’m kind of surprised it took Davidson this long to pass the “content taking boyfriend test.” The couple has been together for around eight months after connecting in October 2021, following Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live debut. After their first vacation together in January 2022, Kardashian opened up about the trip to Vogue. “I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f*cking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” she recalled. Um, maybe that’s why she’s been so reluctant to hand her phone over to him?

Well, it seems like Kardashian overcame that hesitation. Here’s hoping there will be more Davidson original photos in Instagram’s future!