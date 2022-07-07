The Nostalgia Is Real With These Candles That Smell Like Your Fave Childhood Cereals

They include hits like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms.
Make your home smell like the most important meal of the day all day long, with Target’s new line of scented candles launched in late June, and they recreate the nostalgic scents of all your favorite cereals. Yes, icons like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are in the mix.
Shop the General Mills candle collection on the Target website and at locations nationwide.
