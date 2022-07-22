A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Prince Harry Revealed How He Knew Meghan Was His “Soulmate”

Every time I read something about the way that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up for each other, I get so emo! OK, let’s focus up: At a recent speech at the U.N., Harry opened up about all the time they spent in Botswana getting to know each other in the early stages of their relationship, and how it’s a super special place for them. And of course, there is a connection to Princess Diana. I’m not crying, you’re crying. READ MORE

After Everything, Khloé Still Thinks Tristan Is A Great Dad

I mean… I kind of get where she’s coming from. He’s going to continue to be a fixture in True’s life — and, of course, her forthcoming little brother’s, too — so finding something to salvage about his personality is probably a good call. But while Khloé thinks he is a great dad, I think that Maralee Nichols would like a word. READ MORE

TRENDING

Aspects In Astrology Describe How The Planets Connect With Each Other

So you know (for the most part) the placement of your sun sign, and maybe your moon and rising signs as well. But, just like a dinner party, it’s not just where someone is seated that is important, but who they’re seated by as well. Maybe that Scorpio placement across the way is sending you flirty glances, or maybe they’re kicking you under the table. Either way, you’re going to learn something big from them. READ MORE

This Bridgerton Video Shows Us New Cast Members Coming In S3

It’s time to get to work on Season 3 of the hit romantic series, which has been confirmed to follow Penelope and Colin’s romance (sorry, I will not be using “Polin” bc I hate it and I think we should use “Conelope” instead). Netflix kicked off the filming of its third season with a behind-the-scenes video from the cast celebrating their return to the set — and it looks like there are some new faces in the ton. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF