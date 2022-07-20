This Is How Harry Knew Meghan Was His “Soulmate”

Prince Harry just revealed when he really fell for Meghan Markle, and I gotta say, I’m swooning over here. On July 18, the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations Assembly in New York City in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day. During his keynote speech, he dished on some seriously sweet moments with the Suits actress, and it sounds like these two really are meant to be. Harry seems to think so, too. His quote about Meghan being his “soulmate” is everything. Here’s how he knew she was the one — sigh.

Apparently, Harry realized his and Meghan’s compatibility during a trip to Africa. During his speech, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his meaningful connection to the continent. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died,” he shared, “and where I knew I’d found a soulmate in my wife.” The Duke added that Africa had always been a “lifeline” for him and a place where he’s found “peace” and “healing.” BRB, crying.

Although Harry didn’t get into the specifics of the trip that sealed the deal for him and Meghan, the couple has traveled to Africa several times throughout their relationship. In the early stages of their romance back in 2016, the couple visited Botswana for a sweet getaway. The Duke reminisced to BBC News back in their November 2017 engagement interview, “We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.” He added that the lovebirds really “had a chance to know each other” during those few days. S’cute!

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple also visited South Africa in September 2019. At the time, Meghan, who is African American, spoke about how the continent held special significance for her. “On a personal note,” she addressed the crowd, “may I just say that while I'm here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family... I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister.”

Africa is so dear to the royal couple’s hearts that Prince Harry even designed Markle’s engagement ring with “the main stone sourced from Botswana.” During the couple’s engagement interview, he added that “the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

So basically, this ring encapsulates the spirit of the late Princess Diana, the moment the Duke realized Meghan was soulmate material, and special moments he shared with both women in Botswana. AKA, it’s the most thoughtful ring, like, ever.

As Meghan said during their BBC interview in November 2017, Harry really is “so sweet and natural and very romantic.” She added at the time, “I could barely let [him] finish proposing, like, ‘Can I say yes now’?”

Yep, sounds like soulmates to me.