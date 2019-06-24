Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement all the way back in November 2017, but it seems like it was just yesterday that the two stood side-by-side smiling bigger than two little kids on Christmas morning. Meghan’s ring took center stage, and the beautiful story behind it made everyone watching essentially ugly cry (but more on that later). Now, after a widely broadcast royal wedding and a brand new baby boy, it seems Meghan has traded in her simple gold band for something a little more blingy. In fact, Meghan Markle’s new engagement ring is blindingly sparkly, and I’m living for it.

The original engagement ring was designed by Harry himself, he told BBC News. "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s what — her favorite," he said during their engagement interview. "And the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana (where Harry and Meghan really got to know each other), and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together." Not only was the ring meaningful, but Meghan adored it.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

"It’s beautiful, and he designed it," she told BBC News. "It’s incredible." However, as Cosmopolitan noted, Meghan has been wearing some more diamonds on her ring finger as far back as May 2019. Elite Daily has reached out to Meghan's representatives for a confirmation on the new band but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The additional diamonds on Meghan's ring were first spotted when she and Harry introduced their son Archie to the world on May 8. As Town & Country noted, Meghan appears to have replaced her solid gold band with a micro-pavé band, featuring a handful of tiny diamonds all the way around.

Considering the fact that Meghan just gave birth to her fist child, and the couple just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, the ring upgrade could be due to one of those milestones. While you might at first assume that it was a kind gesture from Prince Harry to celebrate their anniversary, that probably isn't the case. According to PEOPLE, Prince Harry gave Meghan an eternity band to celebrate that big day. So perhaps the upgrade had more to do with the birth of their son, Archie.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The new band could have been a push present from Prince Harry to Meghan, or it could have been more logistical than that. It's common during pregnancy for women to remove their engagement and wedding rings due to their fingers swelling up. Maybe Meghan had to take hers off, and just decided to have some diamonds added to it while she wasn't wearing it. Whatever the case, the upgrade is certainly eye-catching, and Meghan definitely deserves the extra bling.

Meghan and Prince Harry have had quite the whirlwind year-and-a-half since announcing their engagement, and it's fitting that they should celebrate! Ring upgrades, anniversaries, and babies are just the beginning for this happy couple, and I, for one, can't wait to see where life takes them next.