Brave The Heat With This Refreshing Summer Playlist

The best summertime bops from Harry Styles, Lizzo, Kehlani, & more.
If you couldn’t tell by these scorching temps, another Hot Girl Summer is roaring. With the sun out and the beach calling your name, you might be in need of a good playlist for your next trip to the water. Let these 11 fiery tracks serve as the soundtrack to your summer.
I had to include “Hot Girl Summer” originator, Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside Dua Lipa, the artists delivered a hip-swaying, femme fatale anthem with “Sweetest Pie.” Trust me, one taste of this alluring track won't be enough to get you through the summer. So put it on repeat.