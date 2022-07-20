Music
Harry Styles' "Cinema" is one of the many songs worth adding to your summer playlist.

Brave The Heat With This Refreshing Summer Playlist

The best summertime bops from Harry Styles, Lizzo, Kehlani, & more.

If you couldn’t tell by these scorching temps, another Hot Girl Summer is roaring. With the sun out and the beach calling your name, you might be in need of a good playlist for your next trip to the water. Let these 11 fiery tracks serve as the soundtrack to your summer.

I had to include “Hot Girl Summer” originator, Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside Dua Lipa, the artists delivered a hip-swaying, femme fatale anthem with “Sweetest Pie.” Trust me, one taste of this alluring track won't be enough to get you through the summer. So put it on repeat.

